Before & After Photos Of Jamie Lee Curtis Embracing Her Grays Prove She's Making Aging Work For Her
When it comes to legendary Hollywood careers, few have been quite as transformative as Jamie Lee Curtis'. The daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis rose to stardom as arguably the most famous horror movie scream queen of all time, playing high schooler Laurie Strode in the original "Halloween." The actor's career would shift over time, though she would have a full circle moment when she returned as Laurie Strode in the latest "Halloween" trilogy, rocking gray hair in the films just as she does in real life.
Through a career that has spanned decades, Curtis has never tried to hide who she is, including her thoughts on plastic surgery. Unlike a number of her peers, Curtis embraces aging and doesn't work to hide it, including letting her hair go gray. You can see the before-and-after effect below.
Whether it's genetics, good living, hard work, or just plain old luck, there's no denying that Curtis has looked amazing at every stage of her career. She has also always been her authentic self when she wasn't playing a character. While Curtis has made some controversial statements over the years, her willingness to be true to herself, as well as her amazing talents as an actor, are why she has gone from a young up-and-comer to a Hollywood veteran who can still kick butt or make audiences laugh.
Jamie Lee Curtis' hairstyle is part of her iconic career
Celebrities will sometimes shock the world by cutting their hair short, but for Jamie Lee Curtis, it's more surprising to see her with long hair. While the star had shoulder-length blonde hair in "Halloween," she was quick to change things up. In her next movie, 1980's "The Fog," Curtis showed up with a brunette mullet.
In 1983, when she moved away from horror and into more adult fare, Curtis showed off her shortest haircut yet, removing a bright red curly wig to show off her pixie cut, and she hasn't looked back since. While she would wear wigs or grow her hair out for some projects, she and the hair and makeup teams on her movies would often style her short locks to make her look elegant, beautiful, or tough, all depending on what the role required from her.
Curtis started to go gray in her 30s and decided to stop dyeing her hair early in her 40s. The decision made the actor stand out on screen all that much more as she became one of the most stunning gray-haired celebrities around. Additionally, she became recognizable for her short cut, something she happily embraces (along with the color). She wrote on Instagram, "... when I have my hair cut the way I love it and the way it suits me, it gives me the freedom to exist with no make up and very little fuss." There's no arguing that the style works for Curtis both on and off screen.