Before & After Photos Of Jamie Lee Curtis Embracing Her Grays Prove She's Making Aging Work For Her

When it comes to legendary Hollywood careers, few have been quite as transformative as Jamie Lee Curtis'. The daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis rose to stardom as arguably the most famous horror movie scream queen of all time, playing high schooler Laurie Strode in the original "Halloween." The actor's career would shift over time, though she would have a full circle moment when she returned as Laurie Strode in the latest "Halloween" trilogy, rocking gray hair in the films just as she does in real life.

Through a career that has spanned decades, Curtis has never tried to hide who she is, including her thoughts on plastic surgery. Unlike a number of her peers, Curtis embraces aging and doesn't work to hide it, including letting her hair go gray. You can see the before-and-after effect below.

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Whether it's genetics, good living, hard work, or just plain old luck, there's no denying that Curtis has looked amazing at every stage of her career. She has also always been her authentic self when she wasn't playing a character. While Curtis has made some controversial statements over the years, her willingness to be true to herself, as well as her amazing talents as an actor, are why she has gone from a young up-and-comer to a Hollywood veteran who can still kick butt or make audiences laugh.