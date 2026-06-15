What '80s Star Judd Nelson Looks Like Today
The 1980s were an interesting decade, especially for some of the era's most iconic film stars. One such star was Judd Nelson, who is known for his roles in some of the '80s biggest and best films, such as "St. Elmo's Fire" and, of course, "The Breakfast Club." You may be wondering what this member of The Brat Pack looks like since his days as a John Hughes movie star. Well, look no further, as Nelson made a public appearance alongside his "The Breakfast Club" cast member Molly Ringwald in 2025 for the film's 40th anniversary reunion.
It's probably the facial hair that makes him look so different, but he's still got those gorgeous brown eyes that made many a teenage girl swoon. He is not alone in his transformation, as he is one of several '80s heartthrobs that you may not recognize today. Since the '80s, Nelson has had steady acting work, albeit mostly on TV as opposed to blockbusters. As of this writing, Nelson has not retired from acting, and his most recent role was in the 2026 film "You Are Here."
Judd Nelson has been in a lot of made for TV movies
Judd Nelson's career might look a bit different when compared to the rest of the cast of "The Breakfast Club." Based on his continued presence in both TV shows and made-for-TV movies, you kind of get the sense that rather than try to chase major Hollywood success, he opted for the steady paycheck that comes with being in smaller roles. While he has been in some popular TV shows like "Empire," he's otherwise stuck to lesser known (but still valid!) series.
Some of the more interesting titles in Nelson's career include things like 2019's "Santa Fake " and 2015's "When Duty Calls." In 2021, Nelson starred in "Girl in the Basement," which premiered on Lifetime, the quintessential made-for-TV movie network. His work on the network proves that Nelson's bread and butter is consistent acting gigs over flashy major Hollywood productions. No matter what people might think about some of the more cheesy writing that tends to plague these projects, it's certainly a solid way to keep getting work, especially once the initial fame wears off.