What '80s Star Judd Nelson Looks Like Today

The 1980s were an interesting decade, especially for some of the era's most iconic film stars. One such star was Judd Nelson, who is known for his roles in some of the '80s biggest and best films, such as "St. Elmo's Fire" and, of course, "The Breakfast Club." You may be wondering what this member of The Brat Pack looks like since his days as a John Hughes movie star. Well, look no further, as Nelson made a public appearance alongside his "The Breakfast Club" cast member Molly Ringwald in 2025 for the film's 40th anniversary reunion.

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It's probably the facial hair that makes him look so different, but he's still got those gorgeous brown eyes that made many a teenage girl swoon. He is not alone in his transformation, as he is one of several '80s heartthrobs that you may not recognize today. Since the '80s, Nelson has had steady acting work, albeit mostly on TV as opposed to blockbusters. As of this writing, Nelson has not retired from acting, and his most recent role was in the 2026 film "You Are Here."