'80s Hearthrobs You Won't Recognize Today

The 1980s were a golden period for movie crushes. With a spate of coming-of-age films and youth-targeted cinema defining the decade, audiences were presented with a whole new genre of idols they could aspire toward. Unlike the rugged, macho heroes who dominated screens in the years before — think: Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, and the like — the new wave of '80s heartthrobs brought with them a different kind of charm. They were softer around the edges and real in ways that made them relatable to masses growing up during that era.

It was a mixed club of perennially earnest stars like Ralph Macchio and Matthew Modine, as well as seemingly more brazenfaced boys like Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, and Andrew McCarthy — who were infamously grouped together as the Brat Pack. Together, they ushered in a cultural moment that reflected the ambitions of an entire millennial generation. Decades on, time has naturally reshaped those faces that were once splashed across magazine covers and film posters, but the nostalgia they carry hasn't faded. Here's a nostalgic blast from the past for those wondering what happened to the Brat Pack and other heartthrobs who defined '80s cinema.