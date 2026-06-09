Richard Gere Jokes 'I Can Retire Now' As Son Homer Follows In His Iconic Footsteps

"Euphoria" fans know that acting chops definitely run in the family for the Geres, and legendary star Richard Gere knows it, too. His son, Homer Gere, the oldest of Richard's three kids, made waves when he joined the transformed cast of the HBO series' third season as Dylan Reid. After seeing how Homer is blossoming in the family business, Richard joked that it's his son's turn to be the big star, saying, "I'm passing the torch."

The 76-year-old actor has spent over 50 years on our screens. Suffice it to say, he knows a lot about staying power. Luckily for 26-year-old Homer, his dad thinks he has what it takes to last in Hollywood. "I still need to see his second episode of 'Euphoria,' but he has this big thing coming up with Ryan Murphy, and he just finished shooting a film with Oliver Stone," Richard told People, joking, "So I can retire now."

Fortunately for fans of his, it doesn't seem that Richard is actually retiring just yet. After all, the acting world is certainly big enough for two talented Geres. Richard will be returning for the second season of the Paramount+ spy series "The Agency," while Homer will be headed to FX this summer for "The Shards," which is produced by Ryan Murphy. Even so, from the sound of it, Richard has nothing but faith that Homer is equipped to fill his big shoes.