Get To Know Pretty Woman Star Richard Gere's 3 Kids
Richard Gere first became a father over 20 years ago; now, he's embracing parenthood more than ever. The actor has meticulously kept his three sons out of the limelight throughout their lives, but social media has given users insight into Gere's life with his wife and children. Here's what we know about Homer, Alexander, and his youngest son.
The "Pretty Woman" star welcomed Homer James Jigme Gere with his ex-wife Carey Lowell in 2000. He graduated from Brown University in 2024 with a degree in visual arts and psychology. Regarding his path ahead, signs point towards him following in his father's footsteps. In an interview with Vanity Fair Spain, Richard boasted about his oldest. "As it happens, he just started acting too ... He's been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common."
Richard welcomed his second son, Alexander Gere, in 2019 with his wife, Alejandra Silva. His third son, whose name has not been revealed, came shortly after in 2020. At four and five years old, Silva and Gere keep their lives mostly private, hiding their faces in the posts they share as a family. Gere's children have been and will continue to be his priority, as he expressed in an interview with The Guardian. "The marginal stuff just doesn't affect you anymore when you weigh it against the real things in your life. All the clichés [about parenthood] are true."
Richard Gere moved his family abroad
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva certainly embrace the quiet life, as he, his younger sons, and his stepson moved to Silva's native Spain.
The 75-year-old sold his Connecticut home in October 2024 and bought a property in La Moraleja, Madrid. This plan was several months in the making for the couple, as the actor first revealed their desire to move to Spain to Jimmy Fallon in November 2024. He enthusiastically remarked, "My wife is Spanish and she gave me about seven years here, so we're going to spend some years in Madrid," he continued to talk about how the new adventure would be beneficial for all members of the family; "Our kids are bilingual, so they're gonna flourish there."
As for Gere, he could hardly contain his excitement when speaking to Vanity Fair Spain. "I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he exclaimed. "It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."