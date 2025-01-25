Get To Know Pretty Woman Star Richard Gere's 3 Kids

Richard Gere first became a father over 20 years ago; now, he's embracing parenthood more than ever. The actor has meticulously kept his three sons out of the limelight throughout their lives, but social media has given users insight into Gere's life with his wife and children. Here's what we know about Homer, Alexander, and his youngest son.

The "Pretty Woman" star welcomed Homer James Jigme Gere with his ex-wife Carey Lowell in 2000. He graduated from Brown University in 2024 with a degree in visual arts and psychology. Regarding his path ahead, signs point towards him following in his father's footsteps. In an interview with Vanity Fair Spain, Richard boasted about his oldest. "As it happens, he just started acting too ... He's been writing and directing little movies, so we have this new thing in common."

Richard welcomed his second son, Alexander Gere, in 2019 with his wife, Alejandra Silva. His third son, whose name has not been revealed, came shortly after in 2020. At four and five years old, Silva and Gere keep their lives mostly private, hiding their faces in the posts they share as a family. Gere's children have been and will continue to be his priority, as he expressed in an interview with The Guardian. "The marginal stuff just doesn't affect you anymore when you weigh it against the real things in your life. All the clichés [about parenthood] are true."

