Not Fame, Not Fortune: Mayim Bialik Joined The Big Bang Theory For A Very Practical Reason

"The Big Bang Theory" was a big turning point in Mayim Bialik's career. It was her first major TV role since her child acting career, where she played the lead in the '90s sitcom "Blossom." The show also led to her first Emmy nominations. But the cultural significance was not on Bialik's mind when she auditioned to play Amy Farrah Fowler in the series' third season.

"I'm sure you all up north can understand that I was running out of health insurance because that's not considered a human right in this country," Bialik said on the Canadian talk show "The Social" in 2021. "And I figured if I can just get even a couple of jobs here or there, I'll be able to get insurance again." Though Bialik occasionally acted in movies and shows in the 2000s, she had largely put her acting career on pause for her education. She eventually completed a PhD in neuroscience in 2007 and did some teaching work.

But it's not so easy to get back into Hollywood once you put one foot out the door. Bialik had also married her current ex-husband, Michael Stone, and given birth to her two sons, Miles and Frederik, in the 2000s, which meant it was even more vital to get insurance. Bialik told "The Social," "And I eventually auditioned for this show called 'The Big Bang Theory,' which I had never seen, and it changed my life, and I got insurance."