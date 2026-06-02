What Mayim Bialik's Life Has Been Like Since The Big Bang Theory Came To An End

Long before Mayim Bialik became known to millions of viewers as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," she was a child actor making a name for herself in Hollywood. She landed small roles in television shows and movies throughout the late 1980s before getting her big break as the lead in the NBC sitcom "Blossom." The sitcom, which premiered in 1990, turned Mayim Bialik into a star and helped launch her decades-long career in entertainment. After "Blossom" ended, Bialik stepped away from acting for a time to focus on school. She earned a neuroscience degree from UCLA and later completed a Ph.D., something that would eventually make her role on "The Big Bang Theory" feel especially fitting.

In 2010, Bialik joined the hit CBS sitcom during its third season as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, a neuroscientist who quickly became an important part of the show. Amy was originally introduced as a potential love interest for Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, but she soon evolved into one of the series' most beloved characters. "The Big Bang Theory" remained one of television's biggest comedies for more than a decade, running for 12 seasons and becoming a ratings powerhouse for CBS. In 2019, the cast and crew wrapped production after Parsons decided he was ready to leave the show and move on to other projects. Rather than continue without Sheldon, the creative team chose to end the series altogether. After "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik's life and career were never the same.