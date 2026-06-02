What Mayim Bialik's Life Has Been Like Since The Big Bang Theory Came To An End
Long before Mayim Bialik became known to millions of viewers as Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory," she was a child actor making a name for herself in Hollywood. She landed small roles in television shows and movies throughout the late 1980s before getting her big break as the lead in the NBC sitcom "Blossom." The sitcom, which premiered in 1990, turned Mayim Bialik into a star and helped launch her decades-long career in entertainment. After "Blossom" ended, Bialik stepped away from acting for a time to focus on school. She earned a neuroscience degree from UCLA and later completed a Ph.D., something that would eventually make her role on "The Big Bang Theory" feel especially fitting.
In 2010, Bialik joined the hit CBS sitcom during its third season as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, a neuroscientist who quickly became an important part of the show. Amy was originally introduced as a potential love interest for Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, but she soon evolved into one of the series' most beloved characters. "The Big Bang Theory" remained one of television's biggest comedies for more than a decade, running for 12 seasons and becoming a ratings powerhouse for CBS. In 2019, the cast and crew wrapped production after Parsons decided he was ready to leave the show and move on to other projects. Rather than continue without Sheldon, the creative team chose to end the series altogether. After "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik's life and career were never the same.
She joined the Jeopardy family
After Alex Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, producers at "Jeopardy!" knew they had big shoes to fill. After trying some things out with guest hosts, executive producer Mike Richards and actor Mayim Bialik were ultimately chosen to take the helm, with Richards set to host the weekday episodes and Bialik in for primetime events and spinoffs. It was definitely a change of pace for Bialik, but she was excited nonetheless. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family," Bialik said in a statement shared by Today after she first inked a deal to host the show. "What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life," she continued, adding, "I'm so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I'm just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we've had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!"
In December 2021, "Jeopardy!" announced that champion Ken Jennings would host the remainder of Season 38, with Bialik still in the wings for special episodes. By July 2022, producers offered Jennings a contract to become the permanent face of the franchise, while Bialik remained in a supporting hosting role. Over the next couple of seasons, she hosted nearly 200 episodes, including "Celebrity Jeopardy!," the "National College Championship" and the "Professors Tournament," while also stepping in for Jennings when needed.
Mayim Bialik got back into the sitcom game
Following her long-run on "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik joined the cast of a brand new show called "Call Me Kat." The series, which aired on Fox, followed the life of an almost 40-year-old woman (Kat) who owns a Cat Cafe. "We're showing a very non-conventional female...we're proud to be showing a woman who's owning all of herself," Bialik said of her new role, according to Deadline. Bialik also served as executive producer of the show, teaming up with her "Big Bang" co-star Jim Parsons.
"Call Me Kat" premiered in 2021 and aired for three seasons before being cancelled by the network. In a statement, Fox executives said that the decision to cancel the series was due to poor audience response. This news was a big blow to the cast — and to the fans who loved seeing Bialik on TV once again. "It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday ... We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible," Bialik wrote on Instagram in May 2023. She went on to give a shoutout to the cast and share her take on how things turned out for the characters on the show.
Mayim Bialik started her own podcast about mental health
In October 2020, Mayim Bialik said that she was preparing to start her own podcast focused on mental health. "I'm starting a podcast because during quarantine I think many of us realized that anyone who had issues, they got worse, and all the people who didn't think they had issues, now they know that they have them, too," she said on an episode of the "Unorthodox" podcast. "I wanted to be able to say, 'I'm Mayim Bialik and welcome to my breakdown.'" The "Blossom" actor teamed up with her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen, to launch the first episode of "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" in January 2021.
By 2026, Bialik and Cohen had released more than 400 episodes of the podcast. On her YouTube channel, Bialik described the show as "your ticket to better well-being, a deeper understanding of your mental, physical and spiritual health, and the place where my partner Jonathan Cohen and I get real about the intersection of mind, body and spirit with a ton of amazing guests." On the pod, Bialik and Cohen chat with a wide range of doctors, specialists, and experts.
She brought Amy Farrah Fowler back for Young Sheldon
It's no surprise that "The Big Bang Theory" was a big part of Mayim Bialik's life. Aside from doing her part to make neuroscience cool, Bialik also made lifelong friendships with many of her co-stars. This may be one of the reasons that she agreed to reprise her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on "Young Sheldon," a "Big Bang" spinoff that premiered in September 2017. When the popular show came to an end in 2024, both Bialik and her "Big Bang" bestie Jim Parsons agreed to participate in its finale. This marked the first time that Parsons, who served as executive producer and narrator on "Young Sheldon" since its inception, and Bialik appeared on-screen together since "Big Bang" ended.
"I think Mayim literally said, 'Anything you want me to do, I'll come there and do,'" showrunner Steve Holland told People magazine before the finale aired. It was a special moment for Parsons and Bialik, but also for the millions of "Big Bang" fans who absolutely loved seeing "Shamy" back together. The main complaint? That Sheldon and Amy didn't get more screen time.
In 2025, Mayim Bialik celebrated her 50th birthday
Mayim Bialik celebrated a milestone birthday in December 2025, when she turned 50. A few days later, she took to Instagram to thank People magazine after the outlet had published a special birthday article about her, sharing some really great throwback photos. "Wow I haven't seen some of these photos in a long time. Thank you People Magazine for the birthday shoutout and for sharing these memories," Bialik captioned the post.
Quite a few of Bialik's fans commented on her post, some wishing her a happy belated birthday while others enjoyed taking a walk down memory lane by looking through the old photos. "Blossom forever in my heart. The show that marked my childhood and that I keep fondly in my memories," one Instagram user wrote. "Thank you! You have no idea how important your acting was when I was a kid... so grateful for those years," another Instagram comment read.
Mayim Bialik is still dating Jonathan Cohen
One thing that remains steady in Mayim Bialik's life is her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. The two first met in the 2010s and eventually became partners — romantically and professionally. According to his bio on the official website for the "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" podcast, Cohen describes himself as a "writer, poet, producer, father and futurist who imagines and designs new applications of technology."
In a 2021 interview with the Jewish News Syndicate, Mayim Bialik — who divorced first husband Michael Stone in 2012 — spoke about the struggles of being single during the pandemic. She explained that although she was in a relationship, she understood how challenging it could be to be alone during such a difficult period. "One thing we talk about on the podcast is loneliness for people struggling with that. He is a writer and I'm a neuroscientist, so I bring the science piece," she told the outlet.
As for whether or not marriage is on the table for Bialik and Cohen, they prefer to keep those discussions private. For example, when Bialik appeared on Justin Long's "Life Is Short" podcast in 2022 and the host referred to Cohen as her husband, she was quick to correct him. "He's not my husband. We do our podcast as partners, so we actually prefer not to sort of talk about it. But most people realize that we're partners in many ways," she said.
She served as executive producer on a documentary about breast cancer
After "The Big Bang Theory" came to an end, Mayim Bialik has continued to expand her career beyond acting, taking on several passion projects and behind-the-scenes roles. One of those projects was "Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory," a documentary about a woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy. The woman, however, was unhappy with the prosthetic nipples that were offered during her reconstruction surgery, so her husband took matters into his own hands and created a more lifelike option. He's now the proud owner of a company called Naturally Impressive.
"I heard the title and thought, 'What is happening right now? What is this title?'" Bialik told the Jewish Journal. "I couldn't even imagine what this could possibly be. But when I saw the movie, I discovered that it's instantly profound. There is so much humor and heart to it. I thought, if there's any way I can be involved in this and get more people to see it, I would," she added. The documentary was released in September 2024.
In 2023, Mayim Bialik was let go from Jeopardy
In the years following her time on "The Big Bang Theory," Mayim Bialik went through some serious ups and downs with "Jeopardy!" In March 2022, Bialik told Entertainment Tonight that she would be totally down to be the permanent host of the popular game show. In December 2023, however, Bialik announced that she had been dropped from the program entirely.
"Over the past two and a half seasons, what we've heard a lot from our television stations and other interested parties is they were looking for more consistency. They wanted a single host," Michael Davies, an executive producer on the show said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to Deadline. "Mayim is a superb host on 'Jeopardy!' We hope to continue working with her on primetime versions [and] other spinoffs of the show. Those conversations are ongoing, but Ken has really won the job," he added. The decision came several months after Bialik decided to step away from hosting the final week of Season 39 in solidarity with the writers' strike.
Disney scrapped the Blossom reboot
After her time "The Big Bang Theory" drew to a close, Mayim Bialik was eager to work on a reboot of "Blossom." While there was a great deal of buzz and momentum surrounding the idea for years, the TV star had some bad news to share with fans when Disney scrapped the plans once and for all. Bialik teamed up with "Blossom" creator Don Reo to present the idea to Disney and things were looking up for a while, but, by the summer of 2025, the network ultimately decided to move away from the reboot. What's more, Disney ultimately owns the IP rights to "Blossom," which means Bialik can't shop it around.
"For no particular reason, we were told 'no,'" Bialik wrote on Substack. "We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of 'Blossom.' The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don's script. We will likely never know ... why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for 'Blossom.'"
Mayim Bialik is still obsessed with cats
If there is one thing that has not changed about Mayim Bialik's life, it is her love of cats. In 2020, Bialik appeared in a Today segment called "My Pet Tale" where she explained the relationship she has with her beloved pets. "My cats saw me through a divorce. They saw me through the loss of my father. My cats know when I cry. And they comfort me. They come over and they snuggle with me special when they hear me sad," she said.
Indeed, a quick look at Bialik's Instagram account and you're sure to find plenty of cat posts, whether Bialik is showing off her own pets, celebrating National Cat Day, or encouraging others to help a cat in need. She's a cat-mom to Addie, Frances and Nermal, all of whom are rescues. "While dogs are lovely, I love my sons being raised with cats because you have to learn a lot of boundaries with cats. They want you until they don't. And sometimes humans are like that, too. So you gotta learn a lot of lessons. Also, they're very cute," Bialik said on "My Pet Tale."
The Blossom alum did a new PETA campaign
Mayim Bialik is a proud cat person, but felines aren't the only animals she loves — and she's used her platform time and time again to advocate for creatures great and small. And wouldn't you know it, "The Big Bang Theory" alum has joined forces with PETA on more than one occasion. Back in 2012, Bialik posed for PETA as part of a vegan campaign. "Even as a child, I felt very guilty about eating animals and never knew that there was something to do about it. And as I got older, it became clearer that there are things that I can do and choices I can make," she said at the time (via CBS News).
In April 2025, Bialik linked up with PETA for a Passover project. In a video for the animal rights organization, she shared some tips for an "animal-friendly seder." Bialik suggested some alternatives to popular dishes often enjoyed during Passover, encouraging others to go vegan and be "kind to animals."
The TV veteran signed with Range Media Partners
In February 2026, Mayim Bialik signed with Range Media Partners, a talent management and brand strategy firm. She shared the exciting update with fans on Instagram, quoting a writeup by Deadline in the caption. According to Variety, Range Media Partners, which was launched in 2020, is the "biggest startup" to represent Hollywood talent in years.
This marked an exciting new chapter for Bialik, who has continued to expand her career far beyond acting in recent years. In addition to hosting, podcasting, and producing, she has remained a strong voice in entertainment and wellness spaces, making Range Media Partners a fitting match for her growing brand.
Bialik's big news received a great deal of support from colleagues, friends, and fans alike, many of whom commented on her post to celebrate this next phase of her career. "Yay! So exciting congratulations," one Instagram comment read. "Outstanding news. Mazel tov! You deserve alllll the good things, Mayim," another Instagram user wrote.