Life Looks Different For These Celeb Couples Who Happily Live Apart

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Every relationship is its own machine, and every machine runs differently. Some couples love nothing more than spending every second they can together, while others like to have some space. Having separate spaces isn't uncommon. From the mid-19th century until the 1950s, it was even seen as healthy for married couples to have separate beds. The concept, now called "sleep divorce," is still relatively popular today. Even some celebrities take part in the practice; Cameron Diaz described her sleeping situation with Benji Madden on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast, saying, "We should normalize separate bedrooms. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine." But, for some stars, separate bedrooms aren't enough. These celebrities prefer to keep completely separate domiciles from their partners.

The reasons behind having separate houses differ, but the desire is shared across these couples, and they have all made it work. Some stay within close proximity to one another, while others are perfectly fine living thousands of miles away from the person they love, which surely takes a lot of trust and video call time. And, of course, for most people, having separate houses isn't financially feasible, but these stars have the bank accounts to ensure they can watch the TV as loud as they want or hang up their original "Dogs Playing Poker" painting by Cassius Marcellus Coolidge without having to discuss it with their significant other first.