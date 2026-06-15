The Music Man's Robert Preston Was With Wife Catherine For Nearly 50 Years Before His Death

Veteran actor Robert Preston had a long and distinguished stage and screen career, with memorable roles in comedies ("Victor/Victoria"), dramas ("The Dark at the Top of the Stairs"), sci-fi ("The Last Starfighter"), thrillers ("Rehearsal for Murder"), and everything in between. But to millions of fans all over the world, he'll always be known as "Professor" Harold Hill, the charming flim-flam artist of "The Music Man." Preston originated the role on Broadway, and then reprised it in the 1962 film adaptation, co-starring Shirley Jones (who later added to her fame as the beloved matriarch of "The Partridge Family").

Many remember the actor most fondly for his Oscar-nominated role in "Victor/Victoria." Preston played Toddy, a gay cabaret performer in 1930s Paris who befriends Victoria, a fellow downtrodden singer. With Toddy's help, Julie Andrews stunningly transforms into female impersonator Victor, making her/him a nightclub sensation. Preston was so convincing in the role that viewers assumed he was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in real life. In fact, he had one of the most enduring hetero marriages in Hollywood — a rarity in an industry where divorces and multiple spouses abound.

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Born Robert Preston Meservey, he was raised in Southern California, began his acting career as a teenager and never looked back. After meeting fellow actor Catherine Craig at the Pasadena Playhouse, he didn't look back, either. A November 1940 announcement in the Oakland Tribune read in part: "Robert Preston, film star, and Catherine Craig, young actress, returned to Hollywood today from a Las Vegas, NV, elopement. They motored to Las Vegas yesterday and were married at a ceremony performed by the Rev. Berkeley Bunker. [...] They postponed an immediate honeymoon because Preston is working."