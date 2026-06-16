All Of The Rumors That Have Circulated About Jeff Bezos' Massive Yacht

Jeff Bezos has more money than he knows what to do with, and with a lot of wealth comes a lot of fancy possessions, like a superyacht (and a lot of fancy problems, we should add). Jeff's' massive yacht, which he christened the Koru, measures 417 feet — making it one of the biggest in the world — and while it's undeniably impressive (if you're into big boats), rumors swirled in May 2026 that the tech billionaire was looking to sell it. This came about after Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were awkwardly humbled by a yacht club in 2025. The Amazon founder made headlines globally when his big, fancy boat wasn't allowed to moor in Monaco because of its ginormous size. Turns out bigger isn't always better, and sometimes, it's downright inconvenient.

As speculation intensified that Jeff was looking to sell, a spokesperson for the Blue Origin founder quickly clarified to Page Six that he is indeed holding on to his yacht, despite other sources notably telling the outlet the opposite. It isn't just its massive size that's been sparking rumors either. The mermaid on the boat's prow has been the subject of plenty of internet scuttlebutt, with onlookers pointing out that the sculpture looks a lot like Lauren. She was even asked about it during a 2023 interview with Vogue, but denied that the mermaid had been crafted in her likeness. "I'm very flattered, but it's not," the former journalist stated. "If it was me [the breasts would be bigger]." According to Lauren, the mermaid actually symbolizes the Norse goddess of love, Freya.