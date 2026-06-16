All Of The Rumors That Have Circulated About Jeff Bezos' Massive Yacht
Jeff Bezos has more money than he knows what to do with, and with a lot of wealth comes a lot of fancy possessions, like a superyacht (and a lot of fancy problems, we should add). Jeff's' massive yacht, which he christened the Koru, measures 417 feet — making it one of the biggest in the world — and while it's undeniably impressive (if you're into big boats), rumors swirled in May 2026 that the tech billionaire was looking to sell it. This came about after Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were awkwardly humbled by a yacht club in 2025. The Amazon founder made headlines globally when his big, fancy boat wasn't allowed to moor in Monaco because of its ginormous size. Turns out bigger isn't always better, and sometimes, it's downright inconvenient.
As speculation intensified that Jeff was looking to sell, a spokesperson for the Blue Origin founder quickly clarified to Page Six that he is indeed holding on to his yacht, despite other sources notably telling the outlet the opposite. It isn't just its massive size that's been sparking rumors either. The mermaid on the boat's prow has been the subject of plenty of internet scuttlebutt, with onlookers pointing out that the sculpture looks a lot like Lauren. She was even asked about it during a 2023 interview with Vogue, but denied that the mermaid had been crafted in her likeness. "I'm very flattered, but it's not," the former journalist stated. "If it was me [the breasts would be bigger]." According to Lauren, the mermaid actually symbolizes the Norse goddess of love, Freya.
Jeff Bezos' boat has been embroiled in controversy
Jeff Bezos' superyacht has been in the news for something other than its size and bizarre adornments in the past too. The boat was constructed in the Netherlands, and by the time it was reaching completion, the public caught wind of plans to let the yacht pass under the historic Koningshaven Bridge in Rotterdam. There was just one small snag — its masts were far too tall to pass underneath, which meant that the bridge would need to be temporarily dismantled to allow the Koru to pass through. Naturally, this did not go down well with the locals, with one citizen, Pablo Strörmann, even starting a Facebook event that encouraged folks to throw rotten eggs at the vessel as it passed by. He later claimed that it was meant to be a joke, but Strörmann's peers took it very seriously — over 4,000 respondents confirmed they would attend, while 13,000 noted they were interested in egging the oversized boat.
Jeff Bezos has made his fair share of blunders over the years, and wanting authorities to dismantle a bridge purely for his convenience was certainly one of them. Likewise, Bezos has made history for some eyeroll-worthy reasons in the past too, but sadly, being the first billionaire to get his superyacht egged by some 4,000 angry Rotterdammers did not end up being one of them, since the company that built the vessel, Oceanco, decided to go another route to avoid all the drama. Elsewhere, Bezos' yacht has also been plagued by claims that Oceanco used illegal teak wood to construct its decking and interior. The company faced fines in 2024 for its use of Myanmar teak in the vessel but claimed that it wasn't aware the timber was of illegal origin.