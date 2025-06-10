How Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Were Awkwardly Humbled By A Yacht Club
It wasn't all smooth sailing for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Monaco. In May 2025, the celebrity couple traveled to the scenic country in Koru, the Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht, to watch the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. However, despite his billionaire status, Bezos wasn't given any special treatment upon his arrival. While most people who pulled up to the event on their yachts bagged a parking spot at Port Hercules, to watch the races in the privacy of their vessels, Bezos wasn't afforded the same privilege.
Instead, he had to dock Koru away from Monaco and possibly even take a speedboat to the event itself. While the experience may have been a rather humbling departure from the lavish life of Bezos' fiancée Sánchez, there was a logical reason why they couldn't dock with the rest of the yachts. As Luxurylaunches pointed out, Port Hercules could snugly fit a 443-foot super yacht. However, Bezos may not have been able to secure a parking spot for the 417-foot Koru since the port was already packed for the F1 races.
Likewise, according to Supercar Blondie, Bezos and Sánchez might even face the same problem at their rumored wedding location in Venice since there's no port in its vicinity big enough to accommodate his massive superyacht. Normally, the soon-to-be-spouses would likely switch to Koru's shadow yacht, the similarly impressive 246-foot Abeona. But even that is too big for Venetian ports. So, they may have no choice but to take Abeona to get closer to Venice and then board a smaller vessel to reach their destination.
A little humbling could benefit Lauren Sánchez 's reputation
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos are among the most out-of-touch political couples in Donald Trump's inner circle, which is really saying something. In April 2025, the helicopter pilot received intense backlash for joining several other female stars on a short 11-minute trip to space on her fiancé's Blue Origin rocket. Celebrities and social media commentators alike slammed the exploratory trip as wasteful and unnecessary at a time when most people were struggling to make ends meet. However, Sánchez and her fellow passengers stood by their decision to embark on the trip during a cringeworthy press conference.
In fact, the former Fox News anchor admitted that the criticism irritated her because it ignored the hard work of all the Blue Origin employees, who were pumped to watch their efforts come to fruition. Unfortunately, it didn't seem like Sánchez understood why the trip rubbed people the wrong way at all. A few days after the flight, she took to her Instagram Stories to show off the Kardashian-Jenner family's gift to her: A $7,000 crystal-studded, UFO-shaped Judith Leiber bag.
Of course, that wasn't the first time that the tech billionaire's fiancée seemed oblivious to the struggles of regular people and her own immense privilege. In March 2025, Sánchez proved she was completely out-of-touch with a wildly expensive coffee cup clutch. At the time, the children's author was spotted carrying a Balenciaga handbag worth almost $6,000 that looked identical to a regular old to-go coffee cup. Despite everything, all hope is not lost for Sánchez since she could still salvage her soured reputation by taking a lesson in humility from Bezos' ex-wife.