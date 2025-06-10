How Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Were Awkwardly Humbled By A Yacht Club

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Monaco. In May 2025, the celebrity couple traveled to the scenic country in Koru, the Amazon founder's $500 million superyacht, to watch the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. However, despite his billionaire status, Bezos wasn't given any special treatment upon his arrival. While most people who pulled up to the event on their yachts bagged a parking spot at Port Hercules, to watch the races in the privacy of their vessels, Bezos wasn't afforded the same privilege.

Instead, he had to dock Koru away from Monaco and possibly even take a speedboat to the event itself. While the experience may have been a rather humbling departure from the lavish life of Bezos' fiancée Sánchez, there was a logical reason why they couldn't dock with the rest of the yachts. As Luxurylaunches pointed out, Port Hercules could snugly fit a 443-foot super yacht. However, Bezos may not have been able to secure a parking spot for the 417-foot Koru since the port was already packed for the F1 races.

Likewise, according to Supercar Blondie, Bezos and Sánchez might even face the same problem at their rumored wedding location in Venice since there's no port in its vicinity big enough to accommodate his massive superyacht. Normally, the soon-to-be-spouses would likely switch to Koru's shadow yacht, the similarly impressive 246-foot Abeona. But even that is too big for Venetian ports. So, they may have no choice but to take Abeona to get closer to Venice and then board a smaller vessel to reach their destination.