How Many Dogs Have Matt Damon & His Wife Rescued? Meet Their Adorable Fur Babies

Perhaps because of his own struggles in life, Matt Damon believes in solely getting dogs from rescue shelters. He is also clearly a dog person who will pick up pups wherever he can. The Damons adopted Osita while in Costa Rica, but that wasn't the only new family-member they picked up on that trip. As the Oscar winner explained on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in 2024, there was a feral cat that "was living by himself in the jungle. He was the coolest cat. He was hunting, he had two giant holes in his side. He was fighting for his life every night." Matt and his family began to feed it but, as they prepared to return to the States, the family realized that the once-fierce warrior had come to rely on them. Worried that the jungle cat wouldn't last without their help, the Damons brought him back home with them.

As the "Saving Private Ryan" star joked, "I had a little yard in L.A., he'll be great out there. He never went outside ever again." Unfortunately, the cat, who Matt only referred to as "Jungle Cat," had a brain tumor. The actor brought the feline to a cat neurologist and they began to prepare for the pet's end of life when he suggested trying putting him on steroids instead. The cat not only lived for years after, but, as Matt hilariously detailed to Colbert, "Now he's jacked [...] He's got muscles on muscles." Sadly, their jungle cat passed away not long after that appearance.