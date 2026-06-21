The Unexpected Way Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Helped Him Launch Amazon

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"Behind every successful man there stands a woman" is a bit of a paradoxical idiom. On the one hand, feminist theorists have critiqued it as an insulting trope that prioritizes male success over women's existence. On the other, more charitable hand, the phrase points to the many forgotten women who were responsible for pivotal moments in history, and it's certainly applicable to MacKenzie Scott. While people may not know her name, they certainly know Jeff Bezos'.

Although the truth about MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos' divorce is pretty predictable, that doesn't mean that their road to being one of the richest couples in history was conventional. A year into their marriage, Bezos started to notice a sharp increase in the popularity of online marketplaces, and he brought the idea of a virtual bookstore to Scott. Although she acknowledged to Vogue, "I have no business sense whatsoever," she trusted her husband and his vision wholeheartedly, with the pair quitting their cushy jobs at the New York investment firm D. E. Shaw to start up a business in Seattle. She wasn't just along for the ride, though. In fact, she steered, driving for over 2,000 miles while Bezos typed up the 30-page business plan for what would become a multi-trillion dollar empire.

In a 2013 interview with Charlie Rose, Scott shared how she "couldn't wait to hop in the car" and make the journey over Fourth of July weekend in 1994, with the pair taking Bezos' father's 1988 Chevy Blazer along for the journey. This business risk, and the "Traps" author's encouragement of her husband, are ultimately what facilitated the invention of the inescapable Amazon brand.