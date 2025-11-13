Here's How Much Money Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Mackenzie Scott Has Donated In 2025

Jeff Bezos' wealth is glaringly obvious at this point, considering his and Lauren Sánchez's 2025 Venice wedding extravaganza. Lucky for Sánchez, she gets to bask in said wealth — that is, if she stays with him. Indeed, Lauren and Jeff signed a prenup, which actually delayed their wedding plans for quite some time. As much as the retail mogul wanted to walk down the aisle, his attorneys apparently couldn't let Jeff make the same mistake twice. According to Forbes, Jeff didn't sign a prenuptial agreement when he married his now-ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, in 1993, which led her to accrue nearly $40 billion in Amazon stake when they split. But as her ex-husband gallivants on yachts with his second wife, Scott is putting her wealth into philanthropy. In 2025 alone, she donated upwards of $600 million.

Scott — who, in 2019, joined The Giving Pledge, a nonprofit started by Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and Melinda French Gates that pledges philanthropy from the wealthiest families and individuals — has donated roughly $19,250,000,000 since the 2022 inception of her foundation, Yield Giving. "My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful... And I will keep at it until the safe is empty," she wrote in a 2019 essay.

As of November 2025, Scott has donated $387 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities: $80 million to Howard University; $63 million to Morgan State University; $50 million to Virginia State University; $42 million to Alcorn State University; $38 million each to Spellman College, Clark Atlanta University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Alabama State University. Compared to Jeff's billionaire behavior, it's no wonder his first marriage failed.