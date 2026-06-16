The Transformation Of Yellowstone Star Jennifer Landon
When it comes to modern interpretations of Western dramas, none is as notable as Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," an epic tale exploring the depths to which the Dutton family is willing to go to keep their ranch in Montana. With its gradual upswing into pop culture, Taylor Sheridan totally changed his and wife Nicole Muirbrook's lives with the five-season spectacle and it's spinoffs. Starring notable names, from "The Bodyguard" actor Kevin Costner to "Good Will Hunting" cast member Cole Hauser, "Yellowstone" succeeded the way it did because of its memorable characters — one of whom happened to be Teeter, the fierce ranch hand with a thick southern drawl.
Portrayed by Jennifer Landon, the character offered a narrative that steered away from gender norms, creating a compelling fictional counterpart for the actor to play into. While this was a prominent highlight in Landon's career, it wasn't the only career highlight she had. Chances are, you may recognize Jennifer Landon from work she's done before "Yellowstone," all of which included soap operas, police procedurals, and psychological thrillers. This also existed alongside her undying public advocacy of longstanding issues within society. Safe to say that her growth has been extraordinary for her most devoted fans to see.
Jennifer Landon made her acting debut alongside her father
Judging by her last name, most people could already have made the connection to her father. Born in 1983, beloved actor Michael Landon and his third wife, Cindy Clerico, introduced Jennifer Landon to their growing family. Given her parents' professions — one a prominent actor and the other a producer — it was almost predetermined that Jennifer would follow in her parents' footsteps. While several of Michael's kids gravitated toward the entertainment industry, Jennifer was the youngest to do so, making her acting debut at only 6 years old.
Her first acting credit came in "Highway to Heaven," a supernatural/police drama series created by her father. In its last season in 1989 — Season 5, Episode 13 to be exact — Jennifer got to play the "Little Girl in White House" for the episode "Merry Christmas from Grandpa." It was a brief part for the aspiring actor who doesn't fully consider this as her "first" acting gig. "My first acting role was when I was 5 or 6 on my dad's show," Jennifer told Naluda Magazine. "But that was sort of like going to work with Dad for the day."
Jennifer Landon's father died when she was 7
As the daughter of an acting icon, it's easy to imagine Jennifer Landon had a childhood rooted in privilege that most children weren't afforded. One would be true in this assumption, but in Jennifer's case, this was quickly met with a tragic loss that more or less shaped the person she would later become. In 1991, Michael Landon tragically died after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer at 54.
The diagnosis was made a mere three months before his death, which also added to the devastation Jennifer and her entire family felt about the ordeal. In her 2014 interview with PanCAN, Jennifer noted how Michael's death impacted her at the time. "It is devastating beyond comprehension to lose a parent, especially at an early age. ... I can't say how much his death has affected me, but I know it's a significant part of the fabric of who I am," she said.
Jennifer Landon's first major acting job in a soap turned into her breakout role
If you were to ask Jennifer Landon about her first acting gig, she'd likely point toward her time on "As the World Turns." But to get there, she had to gain experience in the industry. As an aspiring actor, Landon spent her teenage years working at a theater company. After graduating from high school, she attended NYU, where she juggled her budding acting career alongside her academic pursuits. In a 2017 interview with Naluda Magazine, Landon noted that during college, she truly got her start as an actor. "I would say my real start was when I was at NYU, and an old friend of mine was working at Lionsgate. He brought me in to meet with them, and they sent me over to a manager," she said. "I started working right away, which was very lucky."
Aside from appearing in one episode of "Highway to Heaven" in 1989 and appearing in her father's TV movie, "Us," in 1991, Landon had only one other acting credit in 2004's "LA DJ: The Movie." By 2005, she turned a one-off appearance into a full-fledged recurring role in the soap opera "As the World Turns." Her performance as the resilient, yet deeply flawed, Gwen Norbeck Munson was notable enough to be her breakout role. For three years straight — 2006 to 2008 — Landon was awarded Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.
Jennifer Landon had a short-lived music stint in 2006
To most people's surprise, Jennifer Landon had musical roots that spanned back to her "As the World Turns" days. It wasn't an entirely independent venture, as it was part of Gwen Norbeck Munson's storyline. During this arc, she transitioned from a troubled teenager into a rebellious musician who decided to pursue her lifelong passion. In real time, it granted Landon the opportunity to showcase her singing abilities, as producers found it necessary for her to record a song that she would later sing as Gwen. Written by Nini Camps, Landon performed "Slide" in a 2006 episode of "As the World Turns." Subsequently, the song was officially released on iTunes, making it one of the first songs Landon ever put out.
The arc of her character called for more musical moments, which creators had no issue upholding, given the success of their first release. Just a month later, Soaps announced that Landon was in the studio yet again, recording another song called "I Saw Love." Camps was called in yet again for the "As the World Turns" single, with Landon performing the song in one of its episodes not too long after. As far as this being a personal venture for Landon, it seems that music wasn't a priority for her. However, it doesn't make it any less shocking to learn that if she wanted to, she could've easily put out original music, as her talents as a vocalist were highly apparent.
Jennifer Landon had a brief appearance in a well-known soap opera in 2012
Jennifer Landon's time on "As the World Turns" was of great importance since it broke her into the world of entertainment. For five years, she could say this was her claim to fame, as it was the project she devoted most of her acting work to. After 2010, however, the actor found work elsewhere. In 2012, Jennifer Landon played Heather Stevens in "The Young and the Restless," a character also portrayed by Vail Bloom.
Unfortunately, this wouldn't mimic her time on "As the World Turns," as Landon only did 28 episodes for "The Young and the Restless" before she was let go the same year she started. On "The Glamour & Grit Podcast" in 2024, Landon dispelled any lingering rumors about her departure, suggesting that she was at a time in her life where she fully needed a break from acting. "I really agreed with the woman who came in and fired me," she said. "I liked her, she was from 'General Hospital,' and I was the latest hire, and there's some saying like, 'Last hire first fire' or something. Or maybe somebody made that up to console me at the time because I did think my life was over."
Jennifer Landon embraced the darker themes present in Animal Kingdom
After Jennifer Landon's stint in "As the World Turns," one would assume she'd be boxed in as a soap actor. Luckily, Landon was able to diversify her acting resume, appearing in short films like "Rabid Weight Loss" and psychological thrillers like "Banshee." The year 2017 brought forward her notable inclusion in "Animal Kingdom," a series adaptation of the 2010 film that followed an infamous family known for committing criminal acts. In Season 2, Landon was introduced as Amy, a troubled mother and churchgoer who ironically builds a relationship with Andrew 'Pope' Cody.
Landon is not new to exploring a character with a troubled past, but "Animal Kingdom" was its own specific entity. While the main focus stemmed from nuclear families, Amy's introduction also presented some religious context within the series' tone as well. Landon never steered away from it. During a 2017 feature in Smashing Interviews Magazine, she mentioned that the dichotomy between Amy's draw to religion and her dark backstory was an interesting aspect of her character. When asked about the show's "sinful" nature and why it's a popular think piece in Christian-led publications, Landon acknowledged the conversations that spawn as a result of her character. "I really don't know," she responded. "This is a wild guess. I'm wondering if it has to do with the character named Pope. Well, that's Catholicism, isn't it? ... This show is really basically about everything, as a good Christian, you should not do."
Jennifer Landon took a break from acting to travel
Since finding success on "As the World Turns," Jennifer Landon felt the pressure it put on her. As a result, she wanted to step away from acting. Still, she didn't effectively do so until after "The Young and the Restless." Although she noted on "The Glamour & Grit Podcast" that her acting career may appear consistent on IMDb, Landon actually took a significant break from performing. During her appearance on "The Locher Room" in 2022, alongside Wendy Moniz, who played Senator Lynelle in "Yellowstone," Landon said she quit acting for roughly five years and spent some time driving around the U.S.
Landon told Truck Camper Magazine in 2023 that traveling was an innate passion of hers ever since she was a teenager. "In my late 20s, I had this burning desire that I had to just leave and not know when I was coming back," she said. "I ended a relationship. I leased out my home. And I left for about six months." Ironically, one of the first states she traveled to was Montana, which was the setting for Seasons 4 and 5 of "Yellowstone." "I drove around the country, and one of the first places I stayed was on a cattle ranch in Paradise Valley in Montana, for a month," she said on "The Locher Room."
A white lie helped Jennifer Landon get her role on Yellowstone
Given her prior history of upholding a nomadic lifestyle, it seemed like divine timing for Jennifer Landon to have found her biggest role yet, especially when one of the seasons she appeared in took place in Montana, where she briefly lived. In 2020, Landon began playing Teeter, the foul-mouthed, pink-haired ranch hand with a Texas drawl in "Yellowstone." The role was met with universal praise, not only for her infectious accent but also for her gender-bending personality traits, making her a formidable role model to women on TV. This was a breath of fresh air for Landon, who, thanks to her connection with the casting director, seamlessly snagged the role of Teeter. However, she'd rely on a little white lie along the way to guarantee her position on the show.
During her appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2024, Landon spoke about the role requiring her to know her way around a horse. Landon's manager lied to the creators, claiming she was a "professional" when it came to riding horses. "I haven't been on a horse since I was about 7 years old," she laughed. Luckily, it worked to her benefit, as despite the absence of her horse-riding abilities, the "Yellowstone" team put her to work and got her to at least seem like a believable cowgirl to portray Teeter for three seasons. "I guess that lie worked, and then we had to deal with the problem down the road," she said.
Jennifer Landon became a PanCAN ambassador in 2021
The death of Jennifer Landon's father, Michael Landon, due to pancreatic cancer, will stay with the actor forever. Given its reputation as one of the most aggressive forms of the disease, there were few resources available for Michael following his diagnosis. This effectively changed Jennifer's perspective on life, motivating her to spread awareness of the disease during her years in the public eye. The most notable came in 2021 when she became an ambassador for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
This was part of their annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month campaign, in which Jennifer spoke candidly about how pancreatic cancer indirectly affected her life. "My father passed away from pancreatic cancer only three months after he was diagnosed — two months longer than doctors gave him to live," she told PanCAN. "When I started having my own health issues and knowing my own family history with the disease, I decided it was important to me to take control of my health and get tested to understand my own personal risk." The campaign was not only dedicated to her dad, but also to others suffering from the deadly disease. Through helping them fund research facilities to find medical breakthroughs, she also relayed the importance of screening both individuals and their families, an aspect of life that she and her family have done since Michael Landon's death.
Jennifer Landon has been a longstanding advocate for mental health due to her own personal struggles
As someone who grew up in the limelight, both as the daughter of Michael Landon and a prolific actor herself, Jennifer Landon's career was rife with personal pressures from either extraordinary success or brief setbacks. She's shown resilience throughout these ebbs and flows, but sometimes it got the better of her. This was apparent during her appearance on "The Glamour & Grit Podcast," where she unveiled that she struggled with an eating disorder throughout her time on "As the World Turns" as a result of an unhealthy beauty standard she held herself to. "I had a raging eating disorder that was manifesting at the time primarily as like binging and purging," she stated.
This was an open insight into Jennifer Landon's struggles with mental health, which she's been a heavy advocate for over the years. The actor open up even more about her history in a 2024 Instagram video for Mental Health Action Day. In an attempt to provide methods that helped her with her mental health, she opened up the video by providing context of the ongoing challenges she has. "I struggle with anxiety, depression, OCD, a myriad of other things," she explained. The most important anecdote she shared, however, was an acronym that signifies the steps one could take to help those in need. "It's #MentalHealthAction Day and the best way to help is to A.S.K — Acknowledge, Support, and Keep-In-Touch," she captioned her video.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Jennifer Landon snagged a recurring role in a highly established medical drama
Through portraying Teeter on "Yellowstone," Jennifer Landon remained booked and busy. From 2021 onward, she joined the cast of "FBI: Most Wanted" as Sarah Allen for Seasons 2 and 3, briefly reprised her role as Amy in "Animal Kingdom," and appeared in the 2024 film "Brothers," which starred Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage. None, however, was as prominent as her 2026 venture when she joined the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" for its 22nd season as Dr. Toni Wright.
As someone who identifies as queer, her fictional counterpart reflects that, as Dr. Toni Wright is one of the many to have a lesbian-led storyline with Amelia Shepherd. Landon debuted in the Season 22 episode, "(If You Want It) Do It Yourself," and has been a recurring character ever since. With the public already in the know about her inclusion well before her debut, Landon took to Instagram in March 2026 to celebrate the new role amongst her fans. "I'm a lil late to the party, but I hope you guys enjoyed meeting Dr. Toni Wright as much as I enjoyed shooting it," she wrote. "Learning all of the medical stuff from real doctors and nurses has been [fire emoji]," she wrote.