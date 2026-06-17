What '70s Icon Faye Dunaway Looks Like Now
Faye Dunaway is an icon with a legacy of legendary roles, and she had one of the most awkward Oscars moments ever caught on camera. No matter what you think of her now, Dunaway is widely regarded as one of the most popular actresses of the '70s. For anyone who may be wondering what the "Bonnie and Clyde" actress looks like nowadays, here's a glimpse into Dunaway aging gracefully.
Faye Dunaway is one of those actresses who still rocks the red carpet even in her 70s and beyond. As of this writing, Dunaway is 85 and has more than earned her claim to fame. Through the years, she has been considered one of the most fashionable people both in front of the camera and in her public appearances. And that's not by accident: Dunaway said in a Vogue interview in 2018 that she had a direct influence on the fashion of the iconic film characters she played. She also holds strong partnerships with high-end designers, having led campaigns and modeled.
Faye Dunaway hasn't retired yet
Though there were some rumors that she was retiring thanks to the social media trend #ThankYouFaye, Faye Dunaway is still taking on acting roles. One of her latest roles was as Tasha in the film "The Man Who Drew God" in 2022. According to Deadline, she will also appear in a new indie film entitled "Prima." The film began production in 2026, and Dunaway will play the grandmother of the main character.
Another important project for Dunaway was the 2024 HBO documentary "Faye." The documentary provides an intimate look back at her career, as well as insight into her mental health struggles. The "Network" actress connected her bipolar diagnosis with her reputation for being hard to work with. "I don't mean to make an excuse about it, I am still responsible for my actions. But this is what I came to understand was the reason for them. It's something you need to be aware of, you need to try to do the right thing to take care of it," said Dunaway in the film (via PageSix).