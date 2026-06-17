What '70s Icon Faye Dunaway Looks Like Now

Faye Dunaway is an icon with a legacy of legendary roles, and she had one of the most awkward Oscars moments ever caught on camera. No matter what you think of her now, Dunaway is widely regarded as one of the most popular actresses of the '70s. For anyone who may be wondering what the "Bonnie and Clyde" actress looks like nowadays, here's a glimpse into Dunaway aging gracefully.

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Faye Dunaway is one of those actresses who still rocks the red carpet even in her 70s and beyond. As of this writing, Dunaway is 85 and has more than earned her claim to fame. Through the years, she has been considered one of the most fashionable people both in front of the camera and in her public appearances. And that's not by accident: Dunaway said in a Vogue interview in 2018 that she had a direct influence on the fashion of the iconic film characters she played. She also holds strong partnerships with high-end designers, having led campaigns and modeled.