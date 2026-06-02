Old Hollywood Stars Who Still Rocked Red Carpets In Their 70s & Beyond

In an era when youth is praised above everything else and movies like "The Substance" hint that a woman's career in Hollywood is over as soon as she turns 50, it's important to remember that getting older is a privilege, not a curse. Some actresses are not willing to let prejudice about their age limit them. They will keep being themselves, enjoying the spotlight, and, in some cases, fueling decades-long feuds, like Jane Fonda and Barbra Streisand did at the Oscars.

The Hollywood stars in this list have dazzled audiences for decades. Some of them are no longer with us, but still rocked the red carpet right until the end. Others, well into their seventh, eighth, and even ninth decades, are still going strong. They keep turning heads on every red carpet, their confidence and effortless grace born of years of experience still making them the center of attention at every event.