What Jenny Jones Has Been Up To Since Her '90s Talk Show Was Canceled

It's no secret that traditional talk shows aren't nearly as ubiquitous as they used to be, largely due to the more versatile nature of modern podcasts. However, they're still far from extinct, with TV hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Drew Barrymore dominating the airwaves. But with many popular examples airing countless episodes over the course of several years, it's easy to forget that talk shows do eventually end, and we don't hear from their hosts again. Take, for example, "The Jenny Jones Show," hosted by (who else?) Jenny Jones. A tabloid talk show akin to "Maury" or "The Jerry Springer Show," "Jenny Jones" definitely had a major moment following its debut in 1991, though that success had largely petered out by the turn of the century. As a result, the show went off the air in 2003. But what has become of Jenny Jones herself since her show was canceled?

Jones traded microphones for microwaves, launching her own YouTube cooking channel, "Jenny Can Cook," in 2010. It hasn't been active since 2018, though the former talk show host still updates the accompanying website, JennyCanCook.com, as of 2026. Elsewhere, Jones has also become a noted philanthropist, with one of her biggest claims to fame being the "Jenny's Heroes" program, which offers monetary grants to everyday people looking to improve their local communities. Speaking about the largely unexpected success of "Jenny's Heroes" during a 2008 interview with Look to the Stars, Jones said, "I know the Internet is so vast and there are so many people out there and I thought 'is anybody even going to know this is here' [...] But now I'm at the point where I can't even keep count of how many applications I have [...] It's really, really been great."