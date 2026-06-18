Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Looks So Different With Short Hair (In The Best Way)

Kelsey Asbille's transformation has made her nearly unrecognizable to fans who knew her from earlier roles like the long-haired girl-next-door she played on "One Tree Hill." The long hair, flowing around her shoulders like a curtain, always seemed to give her a soft finish. Even her "Yellowstone" character Monica Long Dutton, appears demure when framed by those long locks. But as "Yellowstone," wrapped her look took a sharp turn, transitioning from long locks to a chopped cut.

The new style looks fierce and precise, highlighting her gorgeous jawline even more. Just compare these two photos, one from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 (on the left) and the Los Angeles screening of her Netflix film "Don't Move" in 2024 (on the right) and you'll immediately clock the sharp contrast.

Charley Gallay & Kevin Mazur/Getty

As reported by several outlets, the new look only began to appear in late 2022, and one notable instance was at David Yurman's Paris flagship opening at the Louvre. But this isn't just a style refresh. The cut is also tied to Asbille's character, Monica.