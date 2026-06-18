Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Looks So Different With Short Hair (In The Best Way)
Kelsey Asbille's transformation has made her nearly unrecognizable to fans who knew her from earlier roles like the long-haired girl-next-door she played on "One Tree Hill." The long hair, flowing around her shoulders like a curtain, always seemed to give her a soft finish. Even her "Yellowstone" character Monica Long Dutton, appears demure when framed by those long locks. But as "Yellowstone," wrapped her look took a sharp turn, transitioning from long locks to a chopped cut.
The new style looks fierce and precise, highlighting her gorgeous jawline even more. Just compare these two photos, one from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 (on the left) and the Los Angeles screening of her Netflix film "Don't Move" in 2024 (on the right) and you'll immediately clock the sharp contrast.
As reported by several outlets, the new look only began to appear in late 2022, and one notable instance was at David Yurman's Paris flagship opening at the Louvre. But this isn't just a style refresh. The cut is also tied to Asbille's character, Monica.
Mourning-wear for Monica, but a power move for Kelsey Asbille
In Season 5, Episode 3 of "Yellowstone," Monica cuts off her hair while grieving the death of her and Kayce's newborn son. "Monica cuts her hair off as she mourns her loss. I found this scene to be both heartbreaking and also meaningful," Tim Muir, the hair designer for the show, wrote in a union magazine. "The significance of this action is many tribes cut their hair while grieving the death of an immediate family member, or to signify a traumatic event or a major life change."
Indeed, in many Native American cultures, long hair is considered sacred, bound up with identity and a person's connection to their family and community. Cutting it is no small act, and one of its most enduring meanings is grief. Among Plain nations, including the Lakota, mourners cut their hair short as a sacrifice, one that marks loss and transformation.
Now, while Kelsey Asbille once described herself as being of Cherokee descent, the framing drew some scrutiny, especially from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' enrollment office that stated Asbille is not an enrolled member. Asbille has clarified that she never grew up in a Native community, so she wouldn't be an enrolled member. Others have cautioned against a hard verdict in this sense, too. But while Monica's chop reads as a sacred sacrifice on screen, a closer look at Asbille herself shows the same cut can serve as a great styling choice that makes her features pop out.