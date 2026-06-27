Melissa Gilbert Is Proof You Can Embrace Gray Hair Without The Short Chop
Melissa Gilbert has always marched to the beat of her own drum, as evidenced by the actor's hair. Sometimes, when female celebrities go gray, they chop their hair short and never look back. But Gilbert went a different direction — she embraced her naturally gray hair while still keeping it long, and it looks so vibrant and healthy. The "Little House on the Prairie" star is one of many celebrities who look stunning with gray hair, but we especially love how she does it on her own terms.
In a video uploaded to Gilbert's Modern Prairie Instagram account — the mature women's apparel and décor company she co-founded — on May 8, 2026 Gilbert looked gorgeous with her long, gray locks. The actor's hair fell in loose waves around her shoulders and stretched nearly down to her bust in the clip, as she was busy knitting something pink. At one point, her Modern Prairie co-workers surprised Gilbert with a birthday cake and singalong to celebrate her 62nd birthday.
She looks so gorgeous and happy with her natural hair, which was notably part of a total mindset shift. The "When Calls the Heart" star opened up about her simple approach to aging during an interview with USA Today in December 2023. "The freedom that comes with I'm not giving a d*** anymore," Gilbert said. "I mean, I care what I look like. I love jewelry and I put on lipstick, and I do my hair. I love to wear nice things, but it's enhancing what I have, not changing it for someone else."
Melissa Gilbert has embraced aging in other ways too
When it comes to getting older, Melissa Gilbert realized that she was much happier when she embraced her natural beauty. "I looked at myself in the mirror several years back [...] and I did not recognize who I was," she confessed in a November 2024 chat with Fox News. "I had overfilled my face and my lips. My forehead didn't move. I was still dyeing my hair red. I was driving a Mustang convertible. I was a size two in an unhealthy way. I looked like a frozen version of my younger self, and that's not who I was."
The "Little House on the Prairie" star added that she wasn't sure how to tackle it, so Gilbert quietly acknowledged one simple truth: "It's time to age." The actor moved out of Los Angeles and started aging naturally by going gray, removing her breast implants, and taking a break from fillers. "I decided to just be the best, healthiest version of myself without this pressure to look a certain way, and it paid off in a huge way," she reasoned simply. She looks so beautiful with her long gray hair, her lined eyes, and the confidence that comes from not trying to fit her beauty into a Hollywood mold.
By refusing to cut her hair short after going gray, alongside foregoing dye and cosmetic nips and tucks, Gilbert joins the growing list of actresses who have aged like fine wine.