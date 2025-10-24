Celebrities Who Chopped Their Hair Short And Never Went Back

Jamie Lee Curtis may have experienced plenty of tragedy in her life thus far, but the one constant is the gorgeous silver pixie that she made her own. For her, the choice to cut her hair wasn't about chasing a trend but ditching the exhausting routine so many women in Hollywood are pressured to adopt. As she revealed in an Instagram post, "When I have my hair cut the way I love it and the way it suits me, it gives me the freedom to exist with no make up and very little fuss." While Curtis has grown her hair slightly longer for a role, it's rarely longer than her signature pixie.

Curtis' short style has been a reflection of her outspokenness with Hollywood's obsession with youth and polish. "I have been a vocal critic, and we'll go to my grave with it, that there is a cosmeceutical industrial complex telling women they are not enough" (via People). Her rebuttal to that is simple: No complicated styling, no extra hours in a chair (unless it's for a role, of course). The pixie frees her from the work of hiding behind an image.

What's striking is Curtis' hair has transformed right along with her. Early in her career it read as fresh and sharp, while it later signaled a woman comfortable in her own skin and with nothing left to prove.