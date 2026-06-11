Taylor Swift-Inspired Baby Names Every Swiftie Parent Will Love
For Swifties who have baby naming duties in their future, this one's for you. Choosing the best baby name is certainly a daunting task. Yet, looking to your favorite artist for a little inspiration may result in a light bulb moment. Luckily for Taylor Swift fans, there's no shortage of name inspo to be found.
Swift has a massive music library, and within all those lyrics, there are countless potential baby names. She has songs with names in the title, songs that involve their own unique character names, and songs that reference the names of people she knows. She even has a song called "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus." Sure, some of these names aren't exactly sung in a flattering light. Swifties may shy away from naming their baby after "Dear John" or "thanK you aIMee," for example. Yet there are myriad names mentioned in Swift's songs that would be lovely choices — all with a bit of special lore attached.
From classic picks to those inspired by lyrics that don't actually include a name at all, if you're looking for a Swiftie baby name, the options are practically endless. Luckily, we've picked out a few select favorites that might help you finally settle on a name for your little one. Of course, if all else fails, you can always go with "Taylor." We know that name's a winner.
Dorothea is vintage, but feels fresh
If you're in search of a name that has romantic, feminine, and vintage-inspired vibes without feeling dated, look no further than the track list on Taylor Swift's 2020 album, "Evermore." Clearly, Dorothea holds a special place in Swift's repertoire since the name earned itself a place as an actual song title. Plus, "Dorothea," the song, is a beautiful and peaceful-sounding tune, which is ideal for a namesake.
Despite earning such a high honor, it's been more than a century since this name peaked in popularity, meaning you can give a nod to Swift with your baby name without worrying about your child being one of five Dorotheas in their class. Plus, this name comes with lots of nickname options, so Dorothea can find the name that fits them best, like Thea, Dottie, Dorrie, Dolly, and more. The only downside to choosing this name for your child is that you may find it difficult not to sing "Hey Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?" on occasion. But, hey — that might not be such a bad thing.
James is a classic name that can be gender neutral
Not every parent-to-be wants a trendy name for their child. If you're looking for a name that stands the test of time, you might consider one that was featured on Taylor Swift's 2020 album "Folklore." James is a seriously classic name, and as Swift, herself, might say, it will "never go out of style." Interestingly, though, the name has taken on new life in recent years.
James was one of three names mentioned in Swift's song "Betty." For the song, Swift borrowed the names of pal Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' kids, James, Betty, and Inez. Lively and Reynolds named their eldest daughter James after his late father, proving that while the name's traditional for boys, it works well as a gender neutral name, too. According to the Social Security Administration, James was the sixth most popular name for boys born in the U.S. in 2025.
For "Folklore" fans who are looking for something a bit different, but equally classic, Betty and Inez are bonus options.
Leo is growing in popularity
In 2019, Taylor Swift made waves with her album "Lover." If you're expecting a boy and hoping he turns out to be a lover boy, then you may want to name him after this album in an extra subtle way. In her cheeky song "The Man," Swift imagines how she might be treated differently as a man. She sings, "And they would toast to me / let the players play / I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez." Swift's use of this name may have been a joking reference to actor Leonardo DiCaprio's love of lounging on boats, but it also put a spotlight on a super cute boy name.
Leo seems to be growing in popularity. It landed among the top 20 names for boys in 2025, according to the Social Security Administration. And if your baby happens to have an August birthday, they could be a Leo named Leo. Plus, Leos are known for being warm and bold, which sounds like a perfect vibe for your baby-to-be.
Opal is a wonderful name for a colorful kid
We've learned that Taylor Swift songs feature a lot of names. Yet, when searching for a Swift-inspired baby name, there are also plenty of ideas to discover when you think outside the box. For anyone who wants to set their baby up for "The Life of a Showgirl," this 2025 album has a hidden gem of a baby name... pun intended. The song "Opalite" was certainly one of the more popular songs on the album, and it was named after a crystal. For a name with a bit of a subtler Swift nod, we're fans of Opal.
The name Opal comes from the precious gemstone (and who wouldn't want to name their baby after a precious gemstone?). Because of its colorful appearance, many believe opal to be one of the luckiest stones out there. If that's not enough good name juju, there's plenty to be gleaned from "Opalite," itself. The upbeat tune is full of optimistic vibes that give this vintage-y yet unique name a boost of positivity.
Emma is a timeless name with an adorable song to go along with it
For Swifties who are looking for a classic, timeless baby name that has ties to Taylor Swift without being too loud about it, the star provided the perfect option when she wrote "When Emma Falls in Love." In 2023, Swift released the highly anticipated re-recording of her 2010 album "Speak Now," with "Speak Now (Taylor's Version.)" Among the new content on the album was a previously unreleased track that had been written for the original album. Rumored to be about pal and fellow star Emma Stone, the song speaks particularly sweetly about the titular Emma, calling her "the kind of book that you can't put down." Talk about an adorable namesake.
No one would hear the name Emma, and think, "Are you named after the 'Speak Now' vault track?" Yet, it's still a special nod to Ms. Swift. "Emma" nearly topped the list of top 10 baby names for girls in 2025, landing in the coveted No. 2 spot. So, this name might actually have as many fans as Swift, herself.