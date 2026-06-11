Taylor Swift-Inspired Baby Names Every Swiftie Parent Will Love

For Swifties who have baby naming duties in their future, this one's for you. Choosing the best baby name is certainly a daunting task. Yet, looking to your favorite artist for a little inspiration may result in a light bulb moment. Luckily for Taylor Swift fans, there's no shortage of name inspo to be found.

Swift has a massive music library, and within all those lyrics, there are countless potential baby names. She has songs with names in the title, songs that involve their own unique character names, and songs that reference the names of people she knows. She even has a song called "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus." Sure, some of these names aren't exactly sung in a flattering light. Swifties may shy away from naming their baby after "Dear John" or "thanK you aIMee," for example. Yet there are myriad names mentioned in Swift's songs that would be lovely choices — all with a bit of special lore attached.

From classic picks to those inspired by lyrics that don't actually include a name at all, if you're looking for a Swiftie baby name, the options are practically endless. Luckily, we've picked out a few select favorites that might help you finally settle on a name for your little one. Of course, if all else fails, you can always go with "Taylor." We know that name's a winner.