Are Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka's Twins Following In Their Showbiz Footsteps? What They Said

Whenever a celebrity's child starts to grow up, one of the biggest questions is whether they will follow in their parent's footsteps or go in an entirely different direction. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins, Harper and Gideon, have seen firsthand what life as an actor is like through their parents. Harris has been acting since he was a child, becoming world-famous through roles on "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "How I Met Your Mother," and is a five-time Emmy winner. Meanwhile, Burtka has acted across television, film, and Broadway.

But in June 2026, Harris and Burtka weren't too sure the twins, at 15, were set on the Hollywood path. Harris told E! News on the Tony Awards red carpet, "they'll probably be actor-adjacent. I hope they can do some proper studying. Go to college and actually study it and then perform." Burtka agreed, adding, "They really love the theater, they love movies, they love TV ... so I wouldn't be surprised either."

Burtka also confirmed that the twins have already caught the acting bug at school. "We've seen them in school plays and things like that," he said. The twins and Burtka even had a small cameo in Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" in 2018, playing a family at a carnival. Harris starred in the series as Count Olaf, the show's main villain.