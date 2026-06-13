Kate Middleton's Adorable Style Bond With Louis, Charlotte & George Shines At 2026 Trooping The Colour
For Catherine, Princess of Wales, Trooping the Colour is a family affair and she put that on full display with her and her children's attire for the big event. Kate Middleton is nothing short of a style icon, so we're always waiting with bated breath to see what she will wear at any major royal gathering. Baby blue was her color of choice for the 2026 parade and how she coordinated this with her kids' outfits was subtly sweet.
Kate arrived at King Charles III's birthday celebration in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate looked radiant in a pale blue coat dress and matching hat. Her boys, Louis and George, sported crisp suits with coordinating pale blue ties. Charlotte, dressed in all white, wore a matching hair bow that perfectly coordinated with the thick white trim on Kate's jacket and her flower-shaped pearl earrings. The entire family played into the colors of the sky on a pleasant summer day, proving that matching outfits don't have to be tacky.
Prince George and Prince Louis got in on the matching this year
In recent years, royal watchers have grown accustomed to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's twinning moments at Trooping the Colour. In 2024, Kate made a return to the public eye at Trooping the Colour after a long hiatus, where she stunned in all white with navy blue trim, while Charlotte looked like her perfect mini-me in navy blue with white trim. The following year, Kate wore springy teal blue, while Charlotte donned a lighter version of the shade. However, Prince George and Prince Louis didn't get in on the matching. Instead, they sported red ties, which coordinated with William, Prince of Wales' official royal garb.
Considering the fact that the young princes aren't typically in on Kate and Charlotte's mother-daughter matching moments to quite the same extent, it was lovely to see Kate adorably matching all three of her kids. While standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Red Arrows fly by, the young family looked perfectly united in their summery shades.