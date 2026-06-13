Kate Middleton's Adorable Style Bond With Louis, Charlotte & George Shines At 2026 Trooping The Colour

For Catherine, Princess of Wales, Trooping the Colour is a family affair and she put that on full display with her and her children's attire for the big event. Kate Middleton is nothing short of a style icon, so we're always waiting with bated breath to see what she will wear at any major royal gathering. Baby blue was her color of choice for the 2026 parade and how she coordinated this with her kids' outfits was subtly sweet.

Kate arrived at King Charles III's birthday celebration in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Kate looked radiant in a pale blue coat dress and matching hat. Her boys, Louis and George, sported crisp suits with coordinating pale blue ties. Charlotte, dressed in all white, wore a matching hair bow that perfectly coordinated with the thick white trim on Kate's jacket and her flower-shaped pearl earrings. The entire family played into the colors of the sky on a pleasant summer day, proving that matching outfits don't have to be tacky.