Queen Camilla's 2026 Trooping The Colour Look Is Proof That Outfit Repeats Don't Have To Be Boring
Being the wife of a monarch carries heavy responsibilities that most women don't shoulder, but fortunately the current British queen is well prepared to tackle them. For example, Queen Camilla follows certain fashion rules to ensure she represents The Firm properly, including curating her clothes and accessories with excruciating care. Her ensemble for the procession at the 2026 Trooping the Colour parade on June 13 was no exception. The queen looked as smart as can be, proving that royals can wear outfits more than once and make them look fresh each time.
Camilla turned out in a red Fiona Clare coatdress featuring such military details as gold epaulets and an embroidered collar. It was her second appearance in the dress; she debuted it for the 2023 Trooping the Colour ceremony. For an updated spin, the queen added a black beret with a white plume, a contrast to the black-feathered hat she had worn three years prior. Camilla may have worn some inappropriate outfits in the past, but this wasn't one of them. It was a regal portrait of a woman who found her place in the palace and in life, and it presented an unmistakable message.
Riding alongside King Charles III in their ceremonial carriage, the queen was an almost identical match for his red military uniform, right down to the black sleeve cuffs with gold braid. Even her hat sported the same "flaming grenade" cap badge that adorns the king's hat, signifying the Grenadier Guards. Charles is the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief, while Camilla is the Colonel. If anyone had any doubts about the queen's devotion to her husband and her duty, this image squelched them.
Queen Camilla likes to go twinsies with the king
Since joining the royal family, Queen Camilla's style has evolved considerably. Once reliant on baggy sweaters, khakis, and blah suit sets, the former socialite now follows the aesthetic favored both by the late Queen Elizabeth II and her granddaughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Coat dresses are their go-to for just about any occasion — they eliminate the need for outerwear — and the queen often takes her cue from the beloved monarch by choosing bright colors, so as to be recognizable in public by people hoping for a glimpse.
Camilla often takes her fashion cues from her kingly spouse when they attend events jointly or when they travel abroad. For a 2024 state visit to Samoa, the royal duo wore flowy white shirts and trousers. Similarly, Charles and Camilla matched even more closely on their first wedding anniversary, wearing nearly identical tartans and blue jackets. Their wardrobe quirk has become so well-known that, as far back as 2008, the Daily Mail referred to them as "the House of Twinsor."
The couple's mirror-image Trooping the Colour look went beyond being merely cute. Camilla's recycled dress was a nod to frugality; she may not have to worry about putting food on the table, but she's well aware that many of her fellow Britons do. The aesthetic also reflected her devotion to the military. Camilla is the first woman in history to be named Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom, an honorary title given to individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication to the service branch. Her appearance on June 13 told the world: I'm not the 'other woman' anymore.