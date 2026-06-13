Queen Camilla's 2026 Trooping The Colour Look Is Proof That Outfit Repeats Don't Have To Be Boring

Being the wife of a monarch carries heavy responsibilities that most women don't shoulder, but fortunately the current British queen is well prepared to tackle them. For example, Queen Camilla follows certain fashion rules to ensure she represents The Firm properly, including curating her clothes and accessories with excruciating care. Her ensemble for the procession at the 2026 Trooping the Colour parade on June 13 was no exception. The queen looked as smart as can be, proving that royals can wear outfits more than once and make them look fresh each time.

Camilla turned out in a red Fiona Clare coatdress featuring such military details as gold epaulets and an embroidered collar. It was her second appearance in the dress; she debuted it for the 2023 Trooping the Colour ceremony. For an updated spin, the queen added a black beret with a white plume, a contrast to the black-feathered hat she had worn three years prior. Camilla may have worn some inappropriate outfits in the past, but this wasn't one of them. It was a regal portrait of a woman who found her place in the palace and in life, and it presented an unmistakable message.

Riding alongside King Charles III in their ceremonial carriage, the queen was an almost identical match for his red military uniform, right down to the black sleeve cuffs with gold braid. Even her hat sported the same "flaming grenade" cap badge that adorns the king's hat, signifying the Grenadier Guards. Charles is the regiment's Colonel-in-Chief, while Camilla is the Colonel. If anyone had any doubts about the queen's devotion to her husband and her duty, this image squelched them.