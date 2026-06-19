Princess Charlotte's Favorite Celeb Confirms She's Just Like Other Girls (In The Best Way)

It turns out, being an actual royal princess — and living an insanely lavish life — doesn't make you immune from fan-girling. Just look at Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose favorite celebrity is someone many other kids (and adults) have in common: Taylor Swift. William has confirmed his daughter, who turned 11 on May 2, 2026, is a certified Swiftie, proving that royals are just like us.

On a May 22, 2026, radio appearance on the U.K. show "Heart Breakfast," William asked co-host Jamie Theakston to play "some Taylor Swift," according to a video of the moment shared on X. "Charlotte, my daughter — and Louis, to be fair — but Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed with Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing."

He also chatted a bit about their experience at the Eras Tour, which they attended at Wembley Stadium in June 2024. He said in part, "the atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing." Afterward, Theakston played Swift's "Opalite," dedicating it to Charlotte, adding, "We know she's listening in the car on the school run."