Princess Charlotte's Favorite Celeb Confirms She's Just Like Other Girls (In The Best Way)
It turns out, being an actual royal princess — and living an insanely lavish life — doesn't make you immune from fan-girling. Just look at Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose favorite celebrity is someone many other kids (and adults) have in common: Taylor Swift. William has confirmed his daughter, who turned 11 on May 2, 2026, is a certified Swiftie, proving that royals are just like us.
On a May 22, 2026, radio appearance on the U.K. show "Heart Breakfast," William asked co-host Jamie Theakston to play "some Taylor Swift," according to a video of the moment shared on X. "Charlotte, my daughter — and Louis, to be fair — but Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed with Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour, and it was amazing."
He also chatted a bit about their experience at the Eras Tour, which they attended at Wembley Stadium in June 2024. He said in part, "the atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing." Afterward, Theakston played Swift's "Opalite," dedicating it to Charlotte, adding, "We know she's listening in the car on the school run."
Princess Charlotte is just as obsessed with Taylor Swift after the Eras Tour
It's obvious that Princess Charlotte is just as obsessed with Taylor Swift as ever. She has continued to wear Eras Tour friendship bracelets long after the concert ended, proving that these mementos are part of Charlotte's most special pieces of jewelry. She even made her dad wear one. In a November 6, 2024, interview with broadcasters in South Africa, William revealed that his beaded "Papa" bracelet came from his daughter. "Well, this is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he revealed (per People). Spreading love in true Swiftie fashion.
If you needed any more proof of Princess Charlotte's love of Swift, just look at her face in pictures meeting the pop icon. Backstage at the Eras Tour, Princess Charlotte posed for a selfie with Swift alongside her dad and brother, and another that included Swift's then-boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Her face is glowing with the biggest smile.
After meeting the royals, Kelce praised Princess Charlotte on a June 26 episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. "I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason said at the time, and Travis agreed, adding, "She was a superstar." Later, Travis said, "I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal. They were an absolute delight to meet."