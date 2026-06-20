Simon Cowell's Son Eric Is Growing Up To Be Just Like His Famous Dad
Simon Cowell may have had many protégées over his years judging talent on "American Idol," "The X Factor UK," "America's Got Talent," and other TV series, but he only has one true mini-me: his son, Eric Cowell! Eric, who Simon shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, was born in 2014 and as a toddler, was already like his famous dad. In a 2016 interview with People, Simon gushed about his son. "He's exactly like me when I was younger, he's so cheeky, and he knows how to get me wrapped around his little finger," Simon told the outlet. And as he's gotten older, he's become even more like his dad (and not just because of Eric's major height transformation!).
On the "AGT 19" red carpet in June 2024, Simon told reporters that he would let his son, Eric, act as a judge on a kid version of "America's Got Talent." "I think it would be great seeing kids judging kids, seeing it from their perspective," Simon said (per NBC). Even if he's not an official judge, Simon has admitted turning to see Eric's facial expressions during a Season 18 live show to clock his reaction to certain acts. "He's a great barometer," Simon told People on September 13, 2023. "I look over to look at him, 'Is he having a good time?' ... [It] is the best thing, because with kids, it's all unfiltered." If this sounds soft for the famous grumpy judge, it's because it is. He is the first to admit how much parenthood has changed Cowell, which is sweet to see.
Simon Cowell's son Eric wants to be in a rock band
Although Simon Cowell was never a performer himself — he first rose to fame in the '80s and '90s as a music industry executive — his son, Eric Cowell, hopes to become one. In an August 29, 2023, interview with Entertainment Tonight, Simon revealed, "Now [he's] decided he's going to audition for 'Britain's Got Talent.' I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day."
It would certainly set Eric on his own path if he played in a band one day, although it's still part of the music industry that his dad is all too familiar with. In the interview with ET, Simon said that Eric wants to drum and sing. He added, "But he's really serious about it. ... Hopefully, he'll be sitting there in ten or less years' time."
Outside of music and judging talent, Simon and Eric share a lot more in common. In a May 31, 2025, interview with People, Simon shared that he hangs out with his son on his days off, which is part of why Eric lives such a lavish life. "I'm with Eric. I will go on my bike. I'll take my dogs for a walk. We might go swimming," he shared. "I'm going to take him to a toy shop. Just all the things that are fun." With so much quality time together, it's no wonder that Eric is growing up just like his dad!