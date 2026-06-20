Simon Cowell's Son Eric Is Growing Up To Be Just Like His Famous Dad

Simon Cowell may have had many protégées over his years judging talent on "American Idol," "The X Factor UK," "America's Got Talent," and other TV series, but he only has one true mini-me: his son, Eric Cowell! Eric, who Simon shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, was born in 2014 and as a toddler, was already like his famous dad. In a 2016 interview with People, Simon gushed about his son. "He's exactly like me when I was younger, he's so cheeky, and he knows how to get me wrapped around his little finger," Simon told the outlet. And as he's gotten older, he's become even more like his dad (and not just because of Eric's major height transformation!).

On the "AGT 19" red carpet in June 2024, Simon told reporters that he would let his son, Eric, act as a judge on a kid version of "America's Got Talent." "I think it would be great seeing kids judging kids, seeing it from their perspective," Simon said (per NBC). Even if he's not an official judge, Simon has admitted turning to see Eric's facial expressions during a Season 18 live show to clock his reaction to certain acts. "He's a great barometer," Simon told People on September 13, 2023. "I look over to look at him, 'Is he having a good time?' ... [It] is the best thing, because with kids, it's all unfiltered." If this sounds soft for the famous grumpy judge, it's because it is. He is the first to admit how much parenthood has changed Cowell, which is sweet to see.