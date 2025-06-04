Simon Cowell's Son Eric Has Undergone A Major Height Transformation

While many people can't get past the prickly personality of former "American Idol" and current "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, it's easy to forget that the British native has another important role in his life: dad. His son, 11-year-old Eric, is growing up to be his father's twin, and he clearly inherited his dad's love of dogs, based on an Instagram carousel Cowell posted.

The music executive shared three photos that featured his son and dog Pebbles, but it's the second snapshot that got our attention. Eric stands in front of his dad and it really shows how much he's grown. Although Cowell is slightly taller than the global average for men, at 5 feet, 8 inches, he apparently has some help giving him a bit more height, according to his "Britain's Got Talent" co-judge, David Walliams. Walliams, who is over 6 feet tall, shared during a 2021 interview on "Lorraine," that Cowell used heeled boots to help give himself some extra height.

No matter, Eric is going through quite a height transformation regardless of his father's actual stature, and it probably won't be too much longer before he reaches (or surpasses) Cowell's height. It seems like only yesterday that Eric attended his dad's ceremony that honored Cowell with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Eric only came up to Cowell's belly button back then in 2018, but now he's reached his dad's chin, and isn't done growing anytime soon.