Simon Cowell's Son Eric Has Undergone A Major Height Transformation
While many people can't get past the prickly personality of former "American Idol" and current "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, it's easy to forget that the British native has another important role in his life: dad. His son, 11-year-old Eric, is growing up to be his father's twin, and he clearly inherited his dad's love of dogs, based on an Instagram carousel Cowell posted.
The music executive shared three photos that featured his son and dog Pebbles, but it's the second snapshot that got our attention. Eric stands in front of his dad and it really shows how much he's grown. Although Cowell is slightly taller than the global average for men, at 5 feet, 8 inches, he apparently has some help giving him a bit more height, according to his "Britain's Got Talent" co-judge, David Walliams. Walliams, who is over 6 feet tall, shared during a 2021 interview on "Lorraine," that Cowell used heeled boots to help give himself some extra height.
No matter, Eric is going through quite a height transformation regardless of his father's actual stature, and it probably won't be too much longer before he reaches (or surpasses) Cowell's height. It seems like only yesterday that Eric attended his dad's ceremony that honored Cowell with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Eric only came up to Cowell's belly button back then in 2018, but now he's reached his dad's chin, and isn't done growing anytime soon.
Simon said that his son 'saved' him
Simon Cowell's son, Eric, has had quite the impact on his famous father since he entered the world in 2014. Eric was named after his paternal grandfather, who died in 1999, and his paternal grandmother died a year after he was born. After becoming an orphan and going through a dark period in his life, Cowell shared on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast in 2024 that his son had saved him "without question" and that becoming a father helped him find joy in life again.
In a recent interview with People, Cowell reiterated what he'd shared on the podcast, explaining, "[Fatherhood has] had a huge impact on me because I loved my parents so much, and once they left, I was kind of lost for a while, and then Eric kind of saved me." He then added, "Because that love comes back a hundred times more powerful."
Not only does Eric live an extremely lavish life — Cowell's net worth is a whopping $600 million, after all — he also got his dad to stop using Botox. Eric did this not by telling the performance judge to quit adding filler, but by freaking out at the changes he noticed on his dad's face. Honestly, it seems like Eric has completely upended Cowell's life in the best ways possible.