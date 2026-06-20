Then & Now: What The Stand By Me Cast Looks Like Today

While Stephen King is best known for giving the world nightmares with books like "It," "The Shining," and "Carrie," one of the writer's most beloved stories, "The Body," is a coming of age tale about four young boys traveling to see a dead body. In 1986, King's novella was turned into the classic film "Stand by Me," and while director Rob Reiner crafted a wonderful movie that still captures what it feels like to transition from childhood to adolescence, what really makes "Stand by Me" work is the perfect casting of not only the four main boys, but everyone around them.

The tragic death of Rob Reiner, as well as 2026 being the 40th anniversary of the movie, brought renewed attention to "Stand by Me." As part of the celebration of both the movie, as well as Reiner's life and career, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Wil Wheaton have toured with the film, doing Q&As and telling stories about the production all across the country. And while it can be hard to believe that the movie about four kids going on an adventure has been around for so long, it's even more surprising to remember how many amazing talents came together to create the iconic film.