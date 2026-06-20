Then & Now: What The Stand By Me Cast Looks Like Today
While Stephen King is best known for giving the world nightmares with books like "It," "The Shining," and "Carrie," one of the writer's most beloved stories, "The Body," is a coming of age tale about four young boys traveling to see a dead body. In 1986, King's novella was turned into the classic film "Stand by Me," and while director Rob Reiner crafted a wonderful movie that still captures what it feels like to transition from childhood to adolescence, what really makes "Stand by Me" work is the perfect casting of not only the four main boys, but everyone around them.
The tragic death of Rob Reiner, as well as 2026 being the 40th anniversary of the movie, brought renewed attention to "Stand by Me." As part of the celebration of both the movie, as well as Reiner's life and career, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Wil Wheaton have toured with the film, doing Q&As and telling stories about the production all across the country. And while it can be hard to believe that the movie about four kids going on an adventure has been around for so long, it's even more surprising to remember how many amazing talents came together to create the iconic film.
Wil Wheaton went to space and back
While he had appeared in film and TV before "Stand by Me," it was his lead role as Gordie Lachance that really launched Wil Wheaton's career. The actor was just 14 when they started filming the movie, and his amazing work led to the role he is most associated with; Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Wheaton has continued to work as an actor across film, TV, video games, and podcasts. The star has also been open about the emotional abuse he suffered as a child, with his parents pushing him into acting, using his voice to shine a light on the all too common trauma child actors face.
River Phoenix met a tragic end
When "Stand by Me" was released, it seemed like River Phoenix was destined to become one of the biggest actors in the world. His work as Chris Chambers, the "bad influence" of the four friends, made it clear that Phoenix was not only talented, but gave off a sense of cool that called back to James Dean. Phoenix's career continued to grow, but the actor sadly passed away on October 30, 1993.
Corey Feldman struggled with addiction
Having already appeared in "Gremlins" and "The Goonies," Corey Feldman was the biggest name out of the four child stars when he appeared in "Stand by Me" as Teddy Duchamp. His career would continue to be on the rise throughout the 1980s, especially after teaming up with Corey Haim in "The Lost Boys," "License to Drive," and "Dream a Little Dream." Feldman continues to act and fronts his own band.
Jerry O'Connell became unrecognizable
It may be hard to believe, but Jerry O'Connell is indeed in "Stand by Me" playing the clumsy but lovable Vern Tessio. After the movie, O'Connell starred in the superhero TV series "My Secret Identity," but it would be the sci-fi series "Sliders" that would make him famous.
Since then, O'Connell's career has been going strong. Along with appearing in movies like "Scream 2" and "Stop! That! Train!," he also starred on "Crossing Jordan," and joined his "Stand by Me" co-star Wil Wheaton in the "Star Trek" universe, playing Commander Jack Ransom in "Star Trek: Lower Decks." O'Connell is married to Rebecca Romijn, and the couple had twins in 2008.
Kiefer Sutherland saved the world 24 hours at a time
The son of Donald Sutherland and Robert Downey Jr.'s former roommate, Kiefer Sutherland's career was just starting when he played the rather evil teen gang leader in "Stand by Me," but he would become a household name a year later when he played the lead vampire in "The Lost Boys."
Sutherland spent the 1980s and '90s starring in classic films like "Young Guns," and "Freeway," but it was his role as Jack Bower in "24" that cemented his icon status. Unfortunately, the actor's career has been marred by a number of arrests, with the most recent happening in January 2026 when he attacked a rideshare driver.
John Cusack became a teen icon
Playing the loving but tragically dead Denny Lachance, older brother of Wil Wheaton's Gordie, John Cusack's calm and supporting nature instantly makes role in "Stand by Me" pop out. Three years later, Cusack became an icon to teens around the world when he played Lloyd Dobler in "Say Anything."
Almost a decade later, and with a number of hit films under his belt, Cusack would recapture that Lloyd Dobler energy but with a killer twist in "Grosse Pointe Blank," and again in "Hot Tub Time Machine." Cusack continues to work and uses his celebrity status to advocate for political policies he supports.
Casey Siemaszko keeps to himself these days
Best known for playing 3-D in "Back to the Future" and starring in the cult classic "Three O'Clock High," Casey Siemaszko played another member of the teen gang and Vern's mean older brother Billy Tessio in "Stand by Me." Siemaszko was a constant presence in movies and TV from the 1980s through the 2010s.
Siemaszko played recurring characters in "NYPD Blue" and "Damages," but hasn't appeared on screen since 2016, with his last credit being a voice in "Red Dead Redemption II" in 2018. Since then, the actor has kept out of the spotlight.
Gary Riley quit acting for the Dead
Playing gang member Charlie Hogan in "Stand by Me," Gary Riley already had 20 credits to his name, including appearances on "Growing Pains" and "Charles in Charge." By 1987, the year after "Stand by Me" released, the actor played the role he would be remembered for; Dave Frazier, one half of the horror movie obsessed duo in "Summer School."
While there was a rumor that Riley had died in the 1990s, the truth was that he became a Grateful Dead fan and started to follow the band around as they toured. The actor spent almost 20 years traveling in a Volkswagen, living off of his residual checks.
Richard Dreyfuss is still working at almost 80
Undoubtedly the biggest name to appear in "Stand by Me," Richard Dreyfuss has a brief cameo in the movie playing an adult Gordie writing his memoirs. Dreyfuss' career started 20 years earlier with uncredited roles in "Valley of the Dolls" and "The Graduate," but it was 1973's "American Graffiti" that turned him into a star.
In 2006, Dreyfuss revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Two years later, the actor created The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative to help push for teaching civics in schools around the country. At 78, the "Jaws" star continues to work and recently returned to shark infested waters, appearing in 2025's "Into the Deep."