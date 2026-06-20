Here's How Far Bill Gates' Ex Melinda Made It In School

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Melinda French Gates continues to make a name for herself outside of her famous ex-husband, Bill Gates. Details about Melinda's life, even before marrying Bill, are numerous, and this includes information about her educational background. This begs the question, how far in school did the Microsoft-manager-turned-philanthropist go? Somewhat unsurprisingly, Melinda attended a famous university, Duke, where she finished off her formal studies with an MBA in 1987. Prior to that, she received a bachelor's in computer science and economics in 1986 from the same university. Melinda completed high school in her home state of Texas, where she graduated from an all-girl's Catholic school called Ursuline Academy.

Duke University is a big receiver of philanthropy on behalf of the Gates Foundation. Specifically, the college received an initial $20 million endowment gift in 1998, and periodic donations of additional millions throughout the 2000s and 2010s. Melinda also served on Duke's board of trustees for seven years, starting in 1996. Clearly, those formative years at Duke meant a lot to Melinda.

However, because of her Catholic school roots in Texas, Melinda almost went to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. In her memoir "The Next Day: Transitions, Change, and Moving Forward," Melinda explained that Duke's impressive tech offerings, which she saw when she visited, changed her mind. "It was the gleam of the state-of-the-art computer lab," Melinda said (via Business Insider). Melinda has talked about various tragic details of her life, but her time in college appears to have been a good experience.