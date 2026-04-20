Tragic Details About Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Are Heartbreaking
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Life can be challenging, and Melinda French Gates knows it. The former chair of the Gates Foundation has traveled the world and witnessed the impact of major hurdles — like the lack of affordable healthcare and drinking water — on people across the globe. That said, Melinda wants fans to know that her life hasn't been perfect. As she revealed on "Fresh Air" (per NCPR), "Great wealth does not shield you. I have an absurd amount of wealth, and I'm doing my very best to give it away in the way that I think can benefit society from my lens on society. But what I want people to know is that I'm a human being."
Of course, Melinda must be aware that her great wealth has shielded her from a number of brutal hardships. She has always had access to sanitation, clean water, and top-notch medical care. Despite this, though, Melinda's wealth failed to protect her from other challenges — including body shaming, natural disasters, and the death of her loved ones. It certainly did not prepare her for her divorce from Bill Gates, the tech billionaire whose reputation is steeped in controversy. Nevertheless, Melinda expressed a desire to inspire others with her stories. As she said in the aforementioned interview, "I hope [people] can see, 'OK, she's gone through struggles and hardship, too, but come out the other side, and so maybe I can, as well.'"
She grappled with societal expectations of body image while pregnant
Melinda French Gates may be one of the wealthiest people in the world, but that doesn't mean that she has been spared from the challenges that come with being a woman. Because of the unrealistic beauty standards that are set for those who identify as female, Melinda was actually pressured to stay thin at key moments in her life — including pregnancy. While she was still expecting the arrival of her eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, Melinda gained a significant amount of weight. Although her doctors told her that she remained in perfect health, they nevertheless instructed her to watch her figure.
As she recalled on an episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," at one of her appointments she asked her doctor why he was concerned about her weight when both she and the baby were healthy. According to Melinda, he replied, "I'm afraid you're gonna be mad at me because when this is over, it'll take you a while to get the pregnancy weight off." And so, she presented him with what she called a "truce": "You never bring up my weight unless it's a health problem for me or the baby, and I promise to not be mad at you when this is over."
As Melinda shared in her 2025 memoir, "The Next Day," embracing her pregnant body was a liberating experience. It was, she wrote, "freedom from perfectionism. Freedom from the crushing, relentless social pressure to look a certain way and carefully maintain that appearance. Freedom from eating what I was supposed to eat instead of what I really wanted." She and little baby Jennifer made it to the end of the pregnancy in good health.
Melinda French Gates survived an earthquake shortly after her daughter was born
Shortly after Jennifer Gates came into the world, an earthquake threatened everything that was dear to Melinda French Gates. "Id been a Seattle resident for nearly a decade," the philanthropist recalled in her book, "The Next Day," "but I'd never experienced a real earthquake before — and, at 5.3 on the Richter scale, this was a real earthquake, its epicenter not far from our house." The natural disaster, which occurred days after Jennifer came home from the hospital, put the infant at risk. The powerful tremors made her bassinet shake, and there was a horrible moment where it seemed that all of Melinda's glass stemware would crash down from the armoire and break over her little head.
Luckily, Melinda's mother was there to save the day. She flung her body over Jennifer, protecting her from any potential debris. After the earthquake, Melinda was grateful to see her home still standing and her family alive. However, the horror of the incident stayed with the philanthropist for years to follow. "I realized I would have died for her that night," Melinda wrote of Jennifer in her memoir. "I would have sacrificed Bill for her in an instant. I would have given my own mother's life to save Jenn's." This knowledge haunted Melinda as she adjusted to the challenges of motherhood.
Melinda French Gates' good friend died right after her son was born
When Melinda French Gates was expecting her son, Rory Gates, she received some terrible news. Her friend, John Neilson, had been diagnosed with cancer, and his chances of survival were slim to none. In her memoir, "The Next Day," Melinda reflected on how earth-shattering and surreal this parallel seemed. "Any day now, my son would be entering the world. Any day now, my best friend would be leaving it. There was anticipation and dread, joy and grief," she wrote. Despite all odds, Neilson lived long enough to meet little Rory — and to learn that the baby was given the middle name of John in his honor. Neilson died shortly after Rory's birth, leaving his own family behind forever.
For Melinda, this loss was all-encompassing. Neilson had been one of her best friends. As she later put it in her memoir, "I once told John that next to our children and families, Bill and I considered our relationship with John and [his wife] Emmy to be one of the most important things in our life." Indeed, Neilson and his wife had been like family to Melinda, and losing him made the philanthropist feel like she was losing a part of herself. After writing about this loss in her book, Melinda told People, "That was really seminal in my life."
Melinda French Gates' husband stepped out early on in their marriage
For years, it seemed like Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates were the perfect couple. They had a blossoming charitable foundation, three children, and billions of dollars to boot. What you never knew about Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, however, is that the pair struggled with infidelity very early on in their relationship. As reported by the Wall Street Journal in 2021, Microsoft launched an investigation into an episode where Bill pursued an extramarital relationship with one of his employees during the early 2000s — just a few years after his 1994 wedding to Melinda. Speaking to the newspaper, one of Bill's spokespeople confirmed that the affair had taken place but claimed that the two parties had ended things on good terms. The woman in question reported concerns about Bill's behavior to Microsoft's HR department.
Interestingly, this episode of cheating was not the only one. Since admitting this initial instance of infidelity, the Microsoft founder has gone on to discuss several other affairs that he enjoyed throughout his marriage. As reported by Newsweek, Bill admitted to his staff that he cheated on Melinda with two Russian women. In an interview on CNN, Anderson Cooper also confronted Bill with six other allegations about his apparently inappropriate workplace behavior. The tech billionaire admitted that he had regrets. As of this writing, Melinda has yet to open up about these episodes, specifically; however, her choice to seek a divorce from Bill in 2021 speaks for itself.
A dinner at Jeffrey Epstein's home left her feeling rattled
During her ill-fated marriage to the tech billionaire Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates had the misfortune of dining at one of the most notorious addresses in all of New York City. Because Bill Gates was associated with Jeffrey Epstein, Melinda was invited to dine one night at the convicted sex trafficker's Upper East Side home. At the time, Melinda did not know who Epstein was; however, it did not take long for her to feel afraid in his presence. "I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified," Melinda admitted in a 2022 interview with CBS.
Reports indicate that Epstein's house overwhelmed visitors with its bizarre decorations. As per one piece in Vanity Fair, he kept a collection of eyeballs on display; The New York Times reported that Epstein had a doll hanging from his chandelier. By Melinda's own admission, the dinner was one of the most harrowing episodes of her life. As she told CBS in the previously cited interview, "I had nightmares about it afterwards. So, you know, my heart breaks for these young women, because that's how I felt, and here I'm an older woman. My god, I feel terrible for those young women."
She said she watched Bill Gates excuse those who abused their power at Microsoft
As the years went on Melinda French Gates grew increasingly concerned about her then-husband, Bill Gates', character. Not only did he have ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but according to Melinda, he also seemingly excused the behavior of predatory men at Microsoft. Writing in her memoir, "The Next Day," Melinda recalled, "The issue centered on a person we worked with who was, in a word, toxic. It had gotten so bad that a few valued employees had quit rather than continue working with him." Although Melinda and Bill agreed that this person needed to be fired, they could not see eye-to-eye on the issue of a severance package. Apparently, Bill wanted to give him a massive payout. For Melinda, this was absolutely incomprehensible.
"I hated how this guy was treating his colleagues," Melinda wrote in her memoir. "So, when Bill proposed this lavish exit package, I lost it. I felt like the walls were closing in." The philanthropist was so upset by her then-husband's posture that she sprinted away from him. But, as she reflected more and more on Bill's position, Melinda began to understand that she couldn't remain married to this man for the rest of her life. "Bill knew exactly how I felt about this person. And the fact that he wanted to reward him so extravagantly made me feel incredibly disrespected and disregarded," she explained.
Negotiating her divorce from Bill Gates took a toll on her mental health
While we may never know all of the ins and outs surrounding what really led to Bill Gates' divorce, the problems in the marriage were significant enough that Melinda French Gates felt confident in her choice to leave. The biggest challenge for the philanthropist was not making the decision; it was negotiating the terms of the divorce with Bill. Writing about this process in "The Next Day," Melinda admitted, "I knew the months ahead were going to be difficult. Bill has a reputation for being one of the toughest negotiators in the world."
Making things even more complicated for Melinda, she knew exactly what kind of legal team she would be up against. "I'd been in the background for some of his exchanges with the Department of Justice in the early nineties," she wrote before adding, "I was not looking forward to the part where our respective attorneys were going to start carving up the life we'd made together." Melinda's divorce from Bill was a messy and long ordeal, and the more that she thought about the proceedings, the more anxiety she experienced. Before long, the pressures of the situation grew so great that she started surffering from panic attacks.
Luckily, Melinda had the resources to seek help. She met with a therapist and got the psychological support that she needed. By learning how to meditate and rely on her social circle, Melinda was able to heal. Nonetheless, the philanthropist struggled considerably throughout her divorce.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Melinda French Gates was humiliated by information shared in the Epstein files
Once Melinda French Gates finalized her divorce in 2021, she likely hoped for the opportunity to turn a new page. Unfortunately, however, it proved difficult for Melinda to move on, as her marriage made headlines long after its bitter end. This was especially true in 2025 when the U.S. Department of Justice released the famous Epstein files. Bill Gates was among the most prominent names on the Epstein list, prompting more questions about the reasoning behind his divorce from Melinda.
Even more alarmingly, an unsent email discovered in Jeffrey Epstein's outbox seemed to describe an alleged instance where Bill may have behaved immorally toward his ex-wife. According to the late sex trafficker, Bill asked him for medication to treat a sexually transmitted disease acquired through his extramarital affairs. "To add insult to the injury you then implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda," Epstein wrote. Bill Gates has denied these claims.
As for Melinda, she has neither confirmed nor denied the allegations in Epstein's emails. Instead, she told NPR to let Bill respond. That said, Melinda admitted how horrible it was to see this story in the headlines, stating, "For me, it's personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."
Melinda French Gates felt compelled to step back from the foundation she created
Given everything that transpired between Melinda French Gates and her ex-husband, Bill Gates, it is incredible that the two managed to get along for as long as they did. Following their initial divorce agreement, Melinda and Bill decided to continue working together at the nonprofit that they co-founded, the Gates Foundation. The arrangement worked well, at first. As Melinda told "CBS This Morning" in 2022, "Well, we certainly have a working relationship. Then, I would say we are friendly at this point." However, she stopped short of calling Bill a friend. "I think we have a productive working relationship, and I think that will continue," she added.
Although Melinda was initially optimistic about working with Bill, it all eventually became too much. As the former couple worked on their professional relationship, more news about Bill's extramarital affairs — and ties to Jeffrey Epstein — hit the press. By May 2024, Melinda knew that she couldn't continue working at the foundation she had built from scratch. She announced the decision on Instagram, writing, "After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation." She added, "This is not a decision I came to lightly." Indeed, the foundation had been a huge part of Melinda's life for decades, and the fact she had to leave it is utterly tragic.
She realized that she can't change the world alone
During her idealistic youth in the 1990s, Melinda French Gates hoped to use her vast fortune to create new vaccines and eradicate diseases. Although her NGO has achieved admirable results — like facilitating the vaccination of 1.1 billion children worldwide, per the Gates Foundation — French Gates was forced to come to terms with the reality that her impact was limited. "I mistakenly thought that philanthropy could change things more than it could," she revealed, according to NCPR. "I didn't realize that it takes philanthropy in concert with civil society and government — massive government funding — to change things."
This realization may have catalyzed the transformation of Melinda French Gates from a dreamer to a realist, but it also shaped her opinion on the responsibilities of the wealthy. In the previously cited interview, French Gates said that she was impressed by "how much power there is when a group bands together to stand up for something that's wrong." Moving forward, she hopes that some of the richest people in the world will work together to give back. "If you have a billion, you have an absurd amount of wealth, and so you should give at least half of it back to society because you have benefited from society," she stated.