Tragic Details About Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Are Heartbreaking

Melinda French Gates may be one of the wealthiest people in the world, but that doesn't mean that she has been spared from the challenges that come with being a woman. Because of the unrealistic beauty standards that are set for those who identify as female, Melinda was actually pressured to stay thin at key moments in her life — including pregnancy. While she was still expecting the arrival of her eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, Melinda gained a significant amount of weight. Although her doctors told her that she remained in perfect health, they nevertheless instructed her to watch her figure.

As she recalled on an episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," at one of her appointments she asked her doctor why he was concerned about her weight when both she and the baby were healthy. According to Melinda, he replied, "I'm afraid you're gonna be mad at me because when this is over, it'll take you a while to get the pregnancy weight off." And so, she presented him with what she called a "truce": "You never bring up my weight unless it's a health problem for me or the baby, and I promise to not be mad at you when this is over."

As Melinda shared in her 2025 memoir, "The Next Day," embracing her pregnant body was a liberating experience. It was, she wrote, "freedom from perfectionism. Freedom from the crushing, relentless social pressure to look a certain way and carefully maintain that appearance. Freedom from eating what I was supposed to eat instead of what I really wanted." She and little baby Jennifer made it to the end of the pregnancy in good health.