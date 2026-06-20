Stevie Nicks' Most Charitable Endeavors Prove Her Commitment To Philanthropy
Stevie Nicks is many things. Obviously, she's an award winning singer-songwriter. Nicks has also gone through a stunning transformation over the years. Part of that transformation appears to be focusing more on philanthropy and using her wealth and fame for good. One of the most notable of her charitable endeavors is her 2026 funding of an endowed chair at the University of Southern California. The endowed chair is named after Stevie Nicks and her longtime ENT specialist, Dr. Joseph Sugerman.
Nicks made a statement about her experience of being treated by Dr. Sugerman throughout the course of her career. "Through late nights on the road, years of touring, hours in the recording studio, I always knew I could count on Dr. Sugerman to be there to help keep my voice healthy, just as he does for his other patients," (via Keck School of Medicine of USC). Although an exact number was not provided, Nicks' contribution led to a total of $3 million raised to support the now permanent faculty position.
Stevie Nicks has donated to many different causes and has her own charity
Stevie Nicks has experienced many personal tragedies, including the loss of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, so it's no surprise that she views music as therapeutic. It's arguable, then, that this is why she established a charity that gives music to wounded veterans. The charity, which is named after her song "Soldier's Angel," was established in 2006, providing wounded soldiers iPods with music on them as well as other medical aid. Nicks said the following about the connection between music and health. "When I'm sick . . . or the couple of times in my life that I have really been down, music is what always dances me out of bed," (via Arizona Republic).
Outside of her charity and contribution to the endowment at USC, Nicks has made donations to various other causes including Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Elevate Hope Foundation. The Elevate Hope Foundation, in particular, is another example of Nicks' recognition of how important music is to helping others cope with hardship. The charity focuses on providing alternative therapy through music and arts to children who have suffered abuse or been abandoned. Through these diverse efforts, Nicks continues to demonstrate her dedication to improving the lives of others, cementing a legacy that extends beyond her musical achievements.