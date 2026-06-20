Stevie Nicks' Most Charitable Endeavors Prove Her Commitment To Philanthropy

Stevie Nicks is many things. Obviously, she's an award winning singer-songwriter. Nicks has also gone through a stunning transformation over the years. Part of that transformation appears to be focusing more on philanthropy and using her wealth and fame for good. One of the most notable of her charitable endeavors is her 2026 funding of an endowed chair at the University of Southern California. The endowed chair is named after Stevie Nicks and her longtime ENT specialist, Dr. Joseph Sugerman.

Nicks made a statement about her experience of being treated by Dr. Sugerman throughout the course of her career. "Through late nights on the road, years of touring, hours in the recording studio, I always knew I could count on Dr. Sugerman to be there to help keep my voice healthy, just as he does for his other patients," (via Keck School of Medicine of USC). Although an exact number was not provided, Nicks' contribution led to a total of $3 million raised to support the now permanent faculty position.