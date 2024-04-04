The Tragic Life Of Stevie Nicks

Barbara Nicks' influence on the life of her daughter Stevie Nicks was significant and it is to her that the Fleetwood Mac singer's unrelenting spunk can be traced. "She said to me: you will never stand in a room full of men and feel like you can't keep up with them," Stevie told The Guardian. Throughout her childhood, and even after, Barbara remained a strong source of support for Stevie, who hung on to every wise word her mother had to tell her about life and the fearless woman to become.

So when Barabra passed away in 2011 following pneumonia, the loss hit Stevie hard. "I didn't leave the house for almost five months," she told The Herald. Though Stevie was mournful about her mother's death, the singer didn't stop feeling her presence. If anything, Stevie felt closer to her mother after her death than when she was living.

Talking to the Los Angeles Times, she recounted all the times her mother communicated with her long after she had been gone — from warning Stevie about acid reflux to helping her find lost items. "It's so real and creepy, and I always just go 'Thank you, Barbara.'"