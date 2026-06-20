Is A Home Improvement Reboot On The Table? What Tim Allen Has Said About Bringing Back The Series

One of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s, "Home Improvement" ran for eight seasons on ABC, welcoming viewers into the home of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, his wife, Jill, and their three sons. After other '90s shows like "Malcolm in the Middle" and "Full House" have gotten their own reunions, fans of "Home Improvement" have been hoping they could see the Taylors together again. But according to Allen, fans shouldn't hold their breath. Talking to Us Weekly, Allen opened up about the main problem that would keep a "Home Improvement" sequel series from happening, explaining that "There are some personality problems right now with the boys. They've got their own issues."

The primary issue that Tim Allen was alluding to is the personal life of Zachery Ty Bryan, who played the oldest of the three Taylor boys. The former TV star has faced a number of legal issues, starting in 2020 when he was arrested in Oregon on assault charges. In March 2026, Bryan was sentenced to 19 months behind bars for violating his parole. On top of that, Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark Taylor, walked away from acting and ended up in court in 2002, battling his parents for the $1.5 million he made on the hit show. And while "Home Improvement" turned him into a teen idol, Jonathan Taylor Thomas has since stepped away from the spotlight. Now an adult, Thomas did come out of his semi-retirement in 2015 to join his TV mom Patrica Richardson in a semi-reunion on Allen's show "Last Man Standing," however. Richardson is also a major hurdle that a "Home Improvement" reunion would need to overcome.