Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Just Can't Stay Out Of Trouble

This article includes discussion of domestic assault.

Zachery Ty Bryan has been struggling to find his footing ever since ABC cancelled "Home Improvement" back in 1999. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, in June 2023, the former child star admitted that work didn't come by easily after the beloved sitcom concluded. According to Bryan, no matter how well he did in an audition, Hollywood executives would always pass him over for roles because they believed he was just a TV actor. While his professional struggles persisted, Bryan's personal life worsened. In 2020, the troubled star made headlines after being arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright.

Records obtained by Us Weekly detailed how Bryan faced a felony charge for strangulation as well as two serious misdemeanor charges. Later, the outlet also reported that the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" actor had pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault as part of a plea deal. In his THR interview, Bryan claimed that Cartwright, whom he continued to date after the incident, had actually hurt herself on purpose and then hatched a story to "ruin his career" all because she was scorned by the "Home Improvement" star's desire to end their relationship.

In addition to his partner inciting the physical assault, Bryan also complained that the media had sensationalized their fight which, according to him, was mostly limited to a loud verbal argument. Over the following years, the former child actor faced at least two more arrests for alleged domestic abuse in addition to racking up numerous DUIs too.