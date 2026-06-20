Princess Lilibet, 5, Will Be Expected To Follow This Rule If She Reunites With Charles & Camilla

Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday had royal pundits buzzing with excitement in June 2026. Her mom, Meghan Markle, took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself and Prince Harry doting on the young redheaded princess. Lilibet's birthday picture also highlighted the difference between her life and Princess Charlotte's, but one thing that remains the same for the two girls is a certain rule that they must follow. See, when royal children turn five, protocol dictates that they have to start curtsying to the monarch, which means if Lilibet ever finds herself in her grandfather, King Charles III's, physical presence again, she better have practiced her curtsy.

The same goes for his wife, Queen Camilla. Lilibet is also at the age where, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's abrupt exit from the U.K. never occurred, she would already have been undergoing royal etiquette training. As etiquette expert Myka Meier detailed to People, in 2018, "They are raised having formal meals, going to formal events and practicing everything from voice levels to dressing appropriately." But, should Lilibet have a few slip-ups during future visits, we're certain she'll be forgiven since even Prince George has forgotten the odd bow every now and then.

Princess Charlotte nudged her brother into the proper position during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The young heir to the throne seemingly forgot royal protocol as Her Majesty's coffin passed by them, and Charlotte was spotted reminding him, "You need to bow," per People. Fortunately, George immediately complied. One can only hope that Charlotte will have her cousin's back too, if Lilibet and her parents ever return to the royal fold.