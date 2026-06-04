Princess Lilibet's Birthday Pic Highlights The Difference Between Her Life And Princess Charlotte's

One wonders whether the daughters of Princes William and Harry might one day grow to envy the privileges the other enjoys. Princess Lilibet of Sussex is still too young to understand her connection to British royalty, but once she does, she may wish her parents had stayed across the pond so she, too, could attend palace garden parties and spend summers at Balmoral.

Similarly, Princess Charlotte of Wales may long a bit for the privacy and freedom her American cousin has. For the combined birthdays of Lili and big brother Prince Archie of Sussex, the family spent a day at Disneyland. An outing like that for the Waleses would involve lots of advance planning and security, and possibly even blocking off sections of the theme park to the public. Additionally, Charlotte is on the brink of adolescence, with all the insecurity and drama that can involve. She might one day fret about being shown on social media or photographed at official engagements if she feels a pimple coming on.

Saddest of all is the fact that Princess Charlotte has a chummy relationship with most of her royal cousins, particularly Mia Tindall, granddaughter of Princess Anne. But the two cousins she should be closest to — Archie and Lili — are virtual strangers to her. Even if they didn't live thousands of miles away, the icy relationship between both sets of parents affects their bond as well. Hopefully, the young Waleses and Sussexes will be interested in connecting and sharing each other's lives once they're older.