Ben & Erin Napier's Daughter Had HGTV Fans Impressed With Her Taste In Music

Being shocked by your child's music choices is practically a rite of parental passage. (Just imagine an 18th-century mom confronting her kids: "Who is this Mozart person? He's unlistenable!") For two beloved home-reno TV stars, their discovery was as poignant as it was surprising. Ben and Erin Napier, who worked a variety of jobs before becoming HGTV stars in January 2016, suffered a huge loss in 2026, but they're finding comfort in the support of loved ones, fans, and a playlist by one of their daughters.

For two years, the Napiers had been working to turn an abandoned department store into the Heirloom Hotel, featured on HGTV's "Home Town: Inn This Together." Instead of a triumphant unveiling, though, the series ended in May 2026 with coverage of a devastating fire that caused widespread damage to the building the previous summer. The team is working to bring the hotel back to life again, but insurance snafus are slowing the process down. It's a heartbreaking setback for the parents of two, whose passion is restoring the homes and businesses of their cherished town of Laurel, Mississippi.

Knowing that eight-year-old Helen Napier, the couple's older daughter, is feeling the pain as well, Ben suggested a creative way to express herself. "I asked Helen to make me a list of songs that sounded the way she felt after watching Sunday night's Heirloom finale. This is what she came up with," Ben wrote on Instagram. "I was impressed and had never even heard a couple of them."

Small wonder he was surprised. Included on the handwritten list were songs from Christian contemporary artist Lauren Daigle and folk musician Phoebe Bridgers. However, she also included two numbers from British alt-rock group Keane — and "Last Kiss," by Pearl Jam.