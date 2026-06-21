Ben & Erin Napier's Daughter Had HGTV Fans Impressed With Her Taste In Music
Being shocked by your child's music choices is practically a rite of parental passage. (Just imagine an 18th-century mom confronting her kids: "Who is this Mozart person? He's unlistenable!") For two beloved home-reno TV stars, their discovery was as poignant as it was surprising. Ben and Erin Napier, who worked a variety of jobs before becoming HGTV stars in January 2016, suffered a huge loss in 2026, but they're finding comfort in the support of loved ones, fans, and a playlist by one of their daughters.
For two years, the Napiers had been working to turn an abandoned department store into the Heirloom Hotel, featured on HGTV's "Home Town: Inn This Together." Instead of a triumphant unveiling, though, the series ended in May 2026 with coverage of a devastating fire that caused widespread damage to the building the previous summer. The team is working to bring the hotel back to life again, but insurance snafus are slowing the process down. It's a heartbreaking setback for the parents of two, whose passion is restoring the homes and businesses of their cherished town of Laurel, Mississippi.
Knowing that eight-year-old Helen Napier, the couple's older daughter, is feeling the pain as well, Ben suggested a creative way to express herself. "I asked Helen to make me a list of songs that sounded the way she felt after watching Sunday night's Heirloom finale. This is what she came up with," Ben wrote on Instagram. "I was impressed and had never even heard a couple of them."
Small wonder he was surprised. Included on the handwritten list were songs from Christian contemporary artist Lauren Daigle and folk musician Phoebe Bridgers. However, she also included two numbers from British alt-rock group Keane — and "Last Kiss," by Pearl Jam.
The Napiers introduce their daughters to all types of music
Faith- and family-focused, Ben and Erin Napier were determined to grow their family, despite medical setbacks. Their prayers were answered with the births of daughters Helen (in 2018) and Mae (in 2021). They don't take their parenting responsibilities lightly, and fans were delighted to discover they're exposing the girls to a rich variety of experiences — including diverse styles of music. Social media followers cheered over the playlist Helen created to express her feelings over witnessing her parents' dream project literally go up in flames. "Helen wants to listen to some Pearl Jam? You go Helen!" one enthused on Instagram. Another fan seconded, "Bravo to her parents for giving her exposure to different music. Pearl Jam & Keane!" (Erin also revealed that Helen is a big fan of R.E.M.'s "Shiny Happy People.")
Helen's selections reflect her remarkable emotional awareness. "You Say," by contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle, is a comforting reflection on feeling supported by God in the midst of self-doubt. One of the Keane songs on the list was "Somewhere Only We Know," a yearning for simpler times and pleasures in the face of age and defeat. And Helen's Pearl Jam selection? Their cover of the 1961 song "Last Kiss," a tearjerker about a teen whose girlfriend is killed in a car accident with him behind the wheel. Even at her young age, Helen knows that a sad song has the power to get us through tough times.
Some fans noted another feature on the second-grader's list that had nothing to do with her taste in music. "I'm more impressed that she does such a great job writing in cursive!" wrote one. "Way to go Helen!!"