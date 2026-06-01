What Happened To The Heirloom Hotel On HGTV's Home Town? Erin Napier Is Rallying To Save It

HGTV fans were heartbroken to see the finale of "Home Town: Inn This Together" on May 31, 2026. The spinoff of HGTV's hit "Home Town" series followed the making of the Heirloom Hotel. The team spent the duration of the series building the Laurel, Mississippi hotel out of a 1930s department store that had been abandoned for decades. The project was a fun one for HGTV fans to watch unfold. However, the series concluded with a sad update: the Heirloom Hotel caught fire in 2025. Despite the damage, the episode ended with the message, "With deep commitment and community support, the 'Framily' continues to restore the Heirloom building," per TV insider. Now, host Erin Napier is giving the hotel's future her all.

While the August 2025 electrical fire didn't result in any injuries, it did cause substantial damage to the Heirloom Hotel before it ever got up and running. Almost a year later, the team behind the hotel is still waiting for help from the insurance company. After the finale aired, Erin shared heartfelt letters on Instagram to the insurance company, written by 11-year-old Amos Sledge, imploring them to pay out the claim for the Heirloom Hotel. "My dear friend ... hopes @libertymutual hears his plea and does the right thing. So do I," she wrote in the caption, adding a broken-heart emoji.

Erin's husband and cohost Ben Napier took to Instagram on June 1 to share the state of things as well, which was cross-posted to Erin's account too. "Last [night's] episode was bittersweet," he wrote. Of the fire, he added, "It has felt like a death of a loved one in the community." In his caption, he also emphasized how everything is up in the air.