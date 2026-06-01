What Happened To The Heirloom Hotel On HGTV's Home Town? Erin Napier Is Rallying To Save It
HGTV fans were heartbroken to see the finale of "Home Town: Inn This Together" on May 31, 2026. The spinoff of HGTV's hit "Home Town" series followed the making of the Heirloom Hotel. The team spent the duration of the series building the Laurel, Mississippi hotel out of a 1930s department store that had been abandoned for decades. The project was a fun one for HGTV fans to watch unfold. However, the series concluded with a sad update: the Heirloom Hotel caught fire in 2025. Despite the damage, the episode ended with the message, "With deep commitment and community support, the 'Framily' continues to restore the Heirloom building," per TV insider. Now, host Erin Napier is giving the hotel's future her all.
While the August 2025 electrical fire didn't result in any injuries, it did cause substantial damage to the Heirloom Hotel before it ever got up and running. Almost a year later, the team behind the hotel is still waiting for help from the insurance company. After the finale aired, Erin shared heartfelt letters on Instagram to the insurance company, written by 11-year-old Amos Sledge, imploring them to pay out the claim for the Heirloom Hotel. "My dear friend ... hopes @libertymutual hears his plea and does the right thing. So do I," she wrote in the caption, adding a broken-heart emoji.
Erin's husband and cohost Ben Napier took to Instagram on June 1 to share the state of things as well, which was cross-posted to Erin's account too. "Last [night's] episode was bittersweet," he wrote. Of the fire, he added, "It has felt like a death of a loved one in the community." In his caption, he also emphasized how everything is up in the air.
The Napiers are determined to save the Heirloom Hotel, and fans support them
In mere hours since the last episode of "Home Town: Inn This Together" aired, Erin Napier and Ben Napier quickly made it clear that they'll be working hard to get the Heirloom Hotel the help it needs. Unsurprisingly, this earned quite a bit of support from fans on Instagram. "So incredibly sad that companies have to be begged and publicly shamed to just do the right thing. ... Keeping the Heirloom Inn in our prayers for rebuilding and the wonderful people making a difference," one person commented on Ben's post.
"What you all are doing for your hometown is so inspiring [and] the legacy you are leaving to your children is so beautiful," another fan gushed in the comments on Erin's post, also remarking how sad they were by the devastating ending of the final episode. Other fans expressed the same feeling. A hopeful commenter shared under Ben's post, "I'd like to book my weekend stay at The Heirloom as I am confident the silver lining in this sad event will shine through."
Evidently, this series had quite the impact on fans, as did Erin and Ben's calls to action. Just as they said in their posts, it's unclear as of writing where things are headed for the hotel. Yet, there's no question that the Napiers and the team won't be giving up any time soon.