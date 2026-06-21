'I Can Just Be Me': Amy Adams, 51, Has A Refreshing Take On Aging In Hollywood

Amy Adams has had a very successful career. In fact, she's only getting started by the looks of things. Despite the very real bias against older women in Hollywood, the "Arrival" star refuses to let the emphasis on remaining forever young stop her. In a 2026 interview with Cultured magazine, Adams admitted to fellow actor Amanda Seyfried that sometimes she cuts back on hair and makeup time because it feels so much less important now. "People know what I look like at this point. I don't need to be pretty. I can just be me," the Oscar nominee reasoned simply.

Amy Adams spent years skipping a full face of makeup in her off time, so it's not terribly surprising to learn she doesn't really feel the need to keep up any pretenses on camera anymore either. Moreover, it's really nice to see a woman so famous allowing herself to be seen more authentically. Notably, the "American Hustle" star has maintained this laidback approach to makeup since at least 2012 too, telling The Orange County Register at the time she's totally "okay with wearing no makeup and letting my flaws show if that's what the character is supposed to look like."