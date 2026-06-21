'I Can Just Be Me': Amy Adams, 51, Has A Refreshing Take On Aging In Hollywood
Amy Adams has had a very successful career. In fact, she's only getting started by the looks of things. Despite the very real bias against older women in Hollywood, the "Arrival" star refuses to let the emphasis on remaining forever young stop her. In a 2026 interview with Cultured magazine, Adams admitted to fellow actor Amanda Seyfried that sometimes she cuts back on hair and makeup time because it feels so much less important now. "People know what I look like at this point. I don't need to be pretty. I can just be me," the Oscar nominee reasoned simply.
Amy Adams spent years skipping a full face of makeup in her off time, so it's not terribly surprising to learn she doesn't really feel the need to keep up any pretenses on camera anymore either. Moreover, it's really nice to see a woman so famous allowing herself to be seen more authentically. Notably, the "American Hustle" star has maintained this laidback approach to makeup since at least 2012 too, telling The Orange County Register at the time she's totally "okay with wearing no makeup and letting my flaws show if that's what the character is supposed to look like."
Being in her fifties is calming and relaxing for Amy Adams
Amy Adams has undergone a stunning transformation over her many years in the harsh spotlight. According to a 2026 interview with S magazine, the actor explained that she believes that her ability to cope with the stress of being famous is due in part to how her breakout moments, including some roles you may not have realized Amy Adams played, occurred when "I was already into my thirties." Now in her fifties, the "Enchanted" star remarked that she feels calmer and more secure than ever before.
Adams expressed massive gratitude for how many exciting new roles she's received in more recent years too. "I just try to hold opportunity with both hands open and not try to fight so much," she said. "It's nice. It's a very freeing part of aging, for me, anyway. Just letting go." It's so refreshing to see an actor of her caliber not only aging gracefully, but also serving as another example that it's never too late to do your best work.