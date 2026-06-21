Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Subtle Gray Hair Transformation

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has spent decades in the spotlight after marrying into the royal family. Consequently, royal watchers have witnessed her undergo a gorgeous style transformation over the years. However, there is one major detail of that transformation that most people may not have noticed: her hair. Sophie's hair has changed quite a bit over time, and in recent years, she seems to be subtly transitioning to her natural gray mane.

It often feels refreshing to see celebs embrace going gray. Yet, it's understandable why many people put off the transition from dyed hair to natural gray locks. While rocking gray hair can be empowering and make maintaining your look much easier, shifting to flaunting your grays can make for an awkward transition. In recent years, eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed that Sophie appears to be shifting toward embracing her natural hair color. She's changing her look so subtly that it's difficult for most people to even notice. Interestingly, though, the way Sophie seems to be moving toward an all-gray look is the perfect way to skip past that not-so-flattering transition phase that so many of us hope to avoid. A closer look at Sophie's shift toward gray hair shows that she may be all gray in no time.