Before & After Photos Of Celebs Who Embraced Going Gray

They say that the only certain things in life are death and taxes, but getting gray hair should be added to this classic idiom. Most people, if they live long enough and don't go bald first, will get gray hair. Of course, that includes celebrities, even if many of them work to hide their gray hair in an industry that focuses on their looks.

For example, beauty icon Jennifer Lopez shared with People in 2011, "I was prematurely gray at 23. I have to have [my roots] touched up every couple of weeks. I'm kind of tempted to one day just let it go." While we've never seen Lopez follow through with that temptation, plenty of other celebrities got the chance to live out their gray hair dreams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can occasionally find some celebs with a few wayward gray hairs, but this list is for those who have really gone all out with the gray in a way that you don't have to zoom in on a photo to know for sure. From Jane Fonda and Andie MacDowell to Patricia Heaton and George Clooney, these stars can certainly pull off a silvery look.