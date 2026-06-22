Adele Looks Different With Her Natural Lashes (But Is Just As Gorgeous)

Since skyrocketing to stardom back in 2007, Adele has certainly proven that she has a style all her own. We've all watched the singer's incredible transformation over the years. Through it all, though, she's remained true to her signature hair and makeup look. Her vintage-inspired beauty routine often involves thick, black eyeliner swept across her upper lash line, a vibrant, matte red lip, and of course, big fans of false eyelashes decorating each eye. Adele's black lashes quickly became a recognizable detail on the star's face. So, perhaps it's no surprise that when she sports her natural lashes, she's nearly unrecognizable.

Adele looks stunning with her bold, dark, go-to lashes. Yet, on the occasions when she's put her natural eyelashes on display, she's proven that she looks beautiful with this entirely different look, too. In 2022, she proudly showed off the Emmy Award she snagged for her special, "Adele: One Night Only," on Instagram. She shared a few selfies in which she posed with her golden statue, while also flaunting her green eyes. The "Set Fire to the Rain" songstress appeared to be entirely makeup-free in the happy pics. Sans falsies or even mascara, Adele's eyelashes looked particularly light. This is a look most people steer clear of, typically using mascara to make the eyes pop or adding some falsies to make them look bigger. Interestingly, though, Adele proved that sometimes, your eyes pop even more when there's nothing distracting from them.