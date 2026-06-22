Adele Looks Different With Her Natural Lashes (But Is Just As Gorgeous)
Since skyrocketing to stardom back in 2007, Adele has certainly proven that she has a style all her own. We've all watched the singer's incredible transformation over the years. Through it all, though, she's remained true to her signature hair and makeup look. Her vintage-inspired beauty routine often involves thick, black eyeliner swept across her upper lash line, a vibrant, matte red lip, and of course, big fans of false eyelashes decorating each eye. Adele's black lashes quickly became a recognizable detail on the star's face. So, perhaps it's no surprise that when she sports her natural lashes, she's nearly unrecognizable.
Adele looks stunning with her bold, dark, go-to lashes. Yet, on the occasions when she's put her natural eyelashes on display, she's proven that she looks beautiful with this entirely different look, too. In 2022, she proudly showed off the Emmy Award she snagged for her special, "Adele: One Night Only," on Instagram. She shared a few selfies in which she posed with her golden statue, while also flaunting her green eyes. The "Set Fire to the Rain" songstress appeared to be entirely makeup-free in the happy pics. Sans falsies or even mascara, Adele's eyelashes looked particularly light. This is a look most people steer clear of, typically using mascara to make the eyes pop or adding some falsies to make them look bigger. Interestingly, though, Adele proved that sometimes, your eyes pop even more when there's nothing distracting from them.
Adele embraces her eye shape with bold liner and lashes
Because of her penchant for what looks like a complicated beauty routine, folks surely wondered what Adele really looks like underneath all that makeup over the years. Yet, this Instagram post proved that while we may love her typical style, she's a natural beauty. "You are so beautiful without makeup," one Instagram user commented on her makeup-free selfies. "You are so pretty without makeup Adele, you really don't need that heavy makeup," added another. "So much prettier without make-up," someone else commented. Evidently, plenty of fans think that Adele should go fresh-faced more often.
So, why did high-contrast, retro makeup become Adele's signature look if she's so effortlessly dazzling without it? Back in 2021, the star opened up about her makeup preferences with famed makeup artist Nikkie de Jager-Drossaers on her popular YouTube channel NikkieTutorials. Adele said what her fans surely already knew: a cat-eye is her fave look. "I just feel like it's my staple," she said of the classically bold eye makeup technique. "Also, without bragging, I do have such great eyes for makeup ... It's the shape ... any time I meet a makeup artist, they really go to town on [my eyelids,]" she joked, referencing her extra-defined creases.
So, as the saying goes, "when you've got it, flaunt it." Evidently, Adele's got both the perfect eyes for makeup and for going au naturel. All that and the voice to match? Some gals just have it all.