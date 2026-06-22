What America's First Supermodel Cheryl Tiegs Looks Like Today

Cheryl Tiegs was one of the first and most popular U.S. "supermodels". Tiegs was a pioneer of the modern fashion industry in the 1970s, helping shape it into what it is today. Much of her success came thanks to Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issues in which she appeared nine times, including three covers in 1970, 1975, and 1983. Two of her most iconic photoshoots for the brand included Tiegs wearing a see-through white fishnet one-piece suit that exposed her chest and a barely there pink bikini. Another notable cover was Time's "All-American Model" cover story. Tiegs also graced the cover of magazines like Vogue, Elle, and Seventeen and expanded her career into designing clothes and accessories for Sears. Eventually, she dabbled in acting and became a public speaker.

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As of 2026, Tiegs is well into her 70s and lives her life mostly out of the spotlight after becoming one of the original supermodels. But, she makes occasional appearances for charity, most recently posing on the carpet at Project Angel Food's Angel Awards in September 2025. She looked happy and healthy at the event, wearing a black suit jacket over an elegant white top. However, she has aged a bit since her last public outing a year before at a screening of the documentary film "Beyond The Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue."