Kate Middleton's Morning Routine Reportedly Starts With This One Thing
Catherine, Princess of Wales often seems like she has it all together. This surely makes her a major role model for many royal fans. So, it's only logical that folks wonder what the princess eats in a day, how she works out at home, and more. Of course, we don't know all the ins and outs of what Kate Middleton does when she's not making royal appearances. We do, however, have one secret ingredient to her morning routine. It just so happens, it's totally easy to replicate.
It's no surprise that health-conscious Kate's morning routine involves a very nutrient-dense green smoothie. More and more people are starting their days with matcha as of late. Kate does the same — in her smoothie, that is. Per an insider for the Daily Mail, she mixes it with spirulina, kale, spinach, romaine, blueberries, and cilantro. In an interview with Hello!, holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, who has worked with the royals before, discussed what makes this particular morning beverage so great.
"Kate has a ton of antioxidants in there, a ton of vitamins and minerals, and a ton of fiber — which make for a powerhouse of overall health," Hanway explained, adding, "Everything from the kale to the leafy greens is a really great source of nutrients." For folks looking to copy Kate's smoothie, Hanway says, "I would blend in some great quality protein and some healthy fats as well, which would round that smoothie into a really great balanced breakfast." A bit of avocado would add fat and creaminess, while your fave protein powder would mix in some sweetness.
Kate's drink preferences have changed since her cancer diagnosis
While Catherine, Princess of Wales starts the day with a very healthy beverage, she used to end her day with a drink that was more nourishing for the spirit than the body. Back in 2021, a friend of the royal family told People that after tucking their three young children in to bed, "William[, Prince of Wales] will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic," adding, "They look after each other, but in different ways." The classic G&T was the princess' drink of choice back then. Yet, Kate Middleton has never been the same after her 2024 cancer diagnosis. Drinking is one thing that changed as a result.
In March 2026, William and Kate visited Fabal Beerhall in London. Yet, Kate didn't accept the offer of a beer, noting that she keeps her alcoholic drinks to a minimum these days. "Since my diagnosis, I haven't had much alcohol," she explained, adding, "It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now," per Vogue. The same month that Kate turned down a beer, she accepted a non-alcoholic drink offer while visiting Bobby's Restaurant in Leicester. While there, she reportedly drank chai with no sugar and a splash of milk.
There's more to Kate's healthy morning routine than a green smoothie
As a mom of three who's always ready for royal engagements, Catherine, Princess of Wales' morning routine requires more than just a smoothie to keep her going. Anne Simmons, who used to be a cleaner at Buckingham Palace, opened up to Edit Suits about Kate Middleton's typical mornings. Simmons said that she watched Kate kick off her days with "no chaos, no luxury overload — just a handful of carefully chosen steps that she clearly trusts. There was one product for her hair, a natural [moisturizer], and always a moment to herself before things got busy" (via Country & Town House).
The outline of Kate's mornings shared by Country & Town House reported that she gets her day started around 7 a.m. or a little earlier by splashing water on her face. Simmons said that simple hair and skincare steps immediately follow, before five minutes for drinking tea and no distractions, including her phone. After taking a few moments to herself to prepare for the day and do a quick, low-effort beauty routine, Kate reportedly wakes up Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. As she preps breakfast for her kids, she sips on her special smoothie prior to morning school drop-off. Then, Kate heads to work out. That is some serious, New Year's resolution-level morning routine inspo. We wouldn't expect anything less from the Princess of Wales.