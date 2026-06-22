Kate Middleton's Morning Routine Reportedly Starts With This One Thing

Catherine, Princess of Wales often seems like she has it all together. This surely makes her a major role model for many royal fans. So, it's only logical that folks wonder what the princess eats in a day, how she works out at home, and more. Of course, we don't know all the ins and outs of what Kate Middleton does when she's not making royal appearances. We do, however, have one secret ingredient to her morning routine. It just so happens, it's totally easy to replicate.

It's no surprise that health-conscious Kate's morning routine involves a very nutrient-dense green smoothie. More and more people are starting their days with matcha as of late. Kate does the same — in her smoothie, that is. Per an insider for the Daily Mail, she mixes it with spirulina, kale, spinach, romaine, blueberries, and cilantro. In an interview with Hello!, holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, who has worked with the royals before, discussed what makes this particular morning beverage so great.

"Kate has a ton of antioxidants in there, a ton of vitamins and minerals, and a ton of fiber — which make for a powerhouse of overall health," Hanway explained, adding, "Everything from the kale to the leafy greens is a really great source of nutrients." For folks looking to copy Kate's smoothie, Hanway says, "I would blend in some great quality protein and some healthy fats as well, which would round that smoothie into a really great balanced breakfast." A bit of avocado would add fat and creaminess, while your fave protein powder would mix in some sweetness.