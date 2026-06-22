There Are Fewer Differences Between Princess Diana & Carolyn Kennedy Than You Might Think. Here's Why

While Princess Diana likely had less of a learning curve with the public-facing aspects of royal life, (she even lived a in a palatial home, Althorp House, before she met King Charles), Carolyn Bessette Kennedy had a much tougher time dealing with her loss of privacy. John F. Kennedy Jr. was a baby when his family moved into the White House, so he lived his entire life in the public eye. Unfortunately, this lack of perspective meant that JFK Jr. couldn't empathize with Carolyn's feelings. Instead, he thought she should be more collaborative with the media. "Friends now say that was a shortcoming on his part," author Liz McNeil informed the BBC. "He didn't give her the emotional support she needed and/or didn't know how to help her."

In different circumstances, Diana and Carolyn might have formed an empathetic bond. They even had the opportunity to cross paths at Gianni Versace's funeral. Tragically, Diana died soon after. Carolyn already had an uncomfortable relationship with the press, and the tragedy increased her own safety concerns. "Carolyn was horrified by Diana's death," RoseMarie Terenzio, a family friend, recalled to People in 2017. "She feared, 'Now they're going to focus on us even more because they don't have her.'"

Carolyn was 33 –- three years younger than Diana –- when she died. In her case, she was traveling with her husband when their plane crashed. JFK Jr. had been flying for less than two years, and bad weather complicated their journey.