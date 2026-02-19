Glaring Red Flags In JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette's Marriage We Can't Ignore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The new FX series "Love Story" has rekindled interest in the complicated life of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette. Once hailed as America's royal couple, the tarnish in their crowns often peeked through during the three years they were married. Bessette, the chief publicist for Calvin Klein, was thrown into an unfamiliar world and burdened with the weight of sudden fame. JFK Jr., famous for his hot temper, reportedly couldn't understand why his wife was so uncomfortable with his family. The two even sought marriage counseling to work through their issues.

Kennedy and Bessette would have been married 30 years in September 2026 if tragedy hadn't intervened. In July 1999, the couple, along with Bessette's sister Lauren Bessette, were killed when the plane John was flying crashed en route to his cousin Rory Kennedy's wedding at the Kennedy compound. Adding to the tragedy is the fact we'll never know whether the power duo would actually have stayed together for those three decades. There were plenty of red flags in their relationship from the start, and it can take only one major issue for a marriage to fall apart. For those interested in playing armchair therapist, we present some of the drama behind the scenes of America's second Camelot couple.