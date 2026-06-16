Total Eclipse Of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Wakes From Coma But Recovery Is A 'Slow Process'
Bonnie Tyler is on the mend. The "Holding Out for a Hero" songstress is recuperating after a sudden surgery in Portugal that landed her in a medically induced coma. The singer, who celebrated her 75th birthday this month while in the hospital, has been recuperating ever since, though her fans just got a very welcome update. On June 15, Tyler's team and family wrote on her website, "Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal."
At the beginning of last month, Tyler headed into emergency intestinal surgery. Shortly after, a statement shared on the star's website noted, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery." Although Tyler has since come out of her coma, she has quite a bit of healing to do before she's feeling her best again. Yet, fans can rest assured that things are going according to plan with Tyler's recovery. According to the update on her website, "Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."
The folks in Bonnie Tyler's corner have faith that she'll return to performing soon
Bonnie Tyler's health issues have put a pause on most things in her life, and that includes her concert tour. had shows planned throughout this summer and fall. The earlier shows were, of course, put on pause, and every show through August has been canceled or postponed. Yet, the concerts she has scheduled for October through December are still on at this time. This certainly indicates that Tyler's family and medical team have high hopes for her recovery over the course of the next few months.
"We apologise to all of Bonnie's fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead," Tyler's family wrote on her website. Luckily, Tyler's husband of 52 years, Robert Sullivan, will be with her every step of the way throughout her recovery. When the star resumes her performances, her loved ones and fans alike will be more excited to hear her chart-topping voice than ever before. The "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer still looks good for 75, so hopefully Tyler will be able to put this whole ordeal behind her soon.