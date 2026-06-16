Total Eclipse Of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Wakes From Coma But Recovery Is A 'Slow Process'

Bonnie Tyler is on the mend. The "Holding Out for a Hero" songstress is recuperating after a sudden surgery in Portugal that landed her in a medically induced coma. The singer, who celebrated her 75th birthday this month while in the hospital, has been recuperating ever since, though her fans just got a very welcome update. On June 15, Tyler's team and family wrote on her website, "Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal."

At the beginning of last month, Tyler headed into emergency intestinal surgery. Shortly after, a statement shared on the star's website noted, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery." Although Tyler has since come out of her coma, she has quite a bit of healing to do before she's feeling her best again. Yet, fans can rest assured that things are going according to plan with Tyler's recovery. According to the update on her website, "Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."