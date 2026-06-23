Katie Holmes Proved Women Over 40 Can Still Have Great Skin With This Makeup-Free Moment

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In a society that really doesn't like when women age naturally, it's easy to worry about how your skin might look as you get older. But in reality, you don't have to be fresh out of high school to have great-looking skin. The right skincare routine can provide flawless skin for women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond. For anyone who still doesn't believe that your skin can look better than ever after your 40th birthday, allow Katie Holmes to change your mind.

Holmes celebrated her milestone 40th birthday in 2018 and she's been glowing ever since. Through decades in the spotlight, we've all watched Holmes undergo a stunning transformation. These days, though, she's looking better than ever — even when she's totally makeup-free. It's easy to imagine how daunting it might be to show off your natural face to millions of followers on social media. Yet, some celebs have shown they look even more radiant without makeup when they appear fresh-faced online. Holmes officially joined that small but mighty club in May 2026 when she took to Instagram to show off her makeup routine. She started off the video with no makeup on and it was hard to ignore her undeniably glow-y skin. The "Dawson's Creek" alum looked beautifully natural sans makeup and her skin was certainly envy-inducing. At 47 years old, it's clear that Holmes has mastered her skincare routine; we'd take that fresh, dewy look at any age.