The Stunning Transformation Of Katie Holmes
Sure, she started in Hollywood as the girl next door, but Kate Noelle "Katie" Holmes was determined to show that that wasn't all she could be. Throughout her decades-long career, the Toledo, Ohio, native has managed to reinvent herself time and time again, finding much success in television, film, and beyond — even when she only set modest goals for herself. "I think ambition is a wonderful thing, but I see a lot of people who might be a little bit more ambitious [than me]; I just do what I do and go home," Holmes told Elle Canada in 2014. "I have a balanced life. I like having different experiences, and I like being inspired."
Indeed, inspiration may well have been the key to her success. It's also quite remarkable that Holmes accomplished so much while also raising a child and dealing with a lot of media scrutiny following a very high-profile marriage.
Katie Holmes was raised in a tight-knit family in the Midwest
Family was everything to Katie Holmes growing up as she spent her childhood days far away from the bright lights of Hollywood. Instead, she was raised in Toledo, Ohio, by loving but strict parents. Her father, Martin Holmes, is a respected local lawyer, while her mother, Kathy Stothers-Holmes, is a dedicated stay-at-home mom. Holmes grew up the youngest of five siblings (she has a brother and three sisters) and as the baby in the family, she happily tagged along wherever everyone went, including lots of sports events and a handful of concerts. Katie loved being around all of them and hated seeing her older siblings go off to college.
Looking back, there was also no obvious indication that Katie was destined for stardom. "I'm about 6-foot-7 myself, my mother is about 6 feet tall, and we were all just bread and butter, Midwestern, generic athletes," her brother, Martin Holmes Jr., told Rolling Stone. "So it's really ironic that she's had this kind of success, because no one in our family ever had theatrical interest. Or talent, for that matter." As it turns out, however, it was all Katie ever wanted after appearing in various musicals at her all-girls school. "I knew that I wanted to be in this business. So I did everything I could to get here," she told Glamour in 2011.
She started modeling at 14
As a young girl, Katie Holmes went to Margaret O'Brien's Modeling School in Toledo after her mom, Kathy, enrolled her. Kathy thought it would be nice for her youngest daughter to get some lessons on proper manners, among other things. That said, there was more to this school than manners and modeling. Every year, O'Brien's students are invited to the International Modeling and Talent Association convention in New York.
The first time that Holmes attended the event, she went in as a model. But then, she returned just a few years later with some acting training and it paid off. "She did a monologue [from "To Kill a Mockingbird"] and she had 30 callbacks from agents," Margaret O'Brien recalled while speaking with Rolling Stone in 1998.
And while there certainly was a lot of interest in Holmes, becoming an actor was the last thing that her father, Martin Holmes, wanted for his youngest daughter. Instead, he wanted her to pursue a college degree just like the rest of the family, especially given that she had already been accepted to Columbia University where she was going to study to become a doctor. Fortunately for her, however, everyone else was supportive of letting her pursue the entertainment business instead. "We had everybody in Toledo trying to convince him to let me go," she said. "My mom said, 'If we don't let her do this, she'll always wonder.'" Eventually, her father agreed.
Katie Holmes made her Hollywood debut at 17
When Katie Holmes got her father's blessing to pursue acting, she wasted no time. Along with her mother, she made her way to Los Angeles and started attending auditions, including one for Ang Lee's "The Ice Storm."
As it turns out, Holmes was just in the right place at the right time as the film's team looking for someone who would be able to read lines against one of the actors (the film boasts a cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Tobey Maguire, Elijah Wood, and Christina Ricci). "Someone just went out into the hallway and got her," James Schamus, one of the film's writers and co-producer, told Rolling Stone. "She read for a few minutes, and after she left, I turned to the director and said, 'This is it; this is a movie star.'" Just like that, Holmes got cast as Libbets Casey.
"The Ice Storm" went on to win much critical acclaim and a BAFTA award. As for Holmes, working on the movie certainly made her realize that she wanted to be an actor. The problem was she struggled to book her next gig as she continued to audition. Eventually, Holmes was ready to give up. "I thought, 'Oh, well, that might be it,'" the actress even recalled during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
She soon got cast on Dawson's Creek after a basement audition
Just when it looked like Katie Holmes wouldn't book another acting job, it happened. At that time, she was already back home and focused on school. But then, Hollywood came calling. As it turns out, Holmes had put herself on tape for an audition for the teen drama "Dawson's Creek" and not long after this, she got a callback. The problem was Holmes was unavailable then because she was starring in a high school production of "Damn Yankees."
The actress snagged the part of Lola and was thrilled that she'd get to wear a feathered boa onstage. "I thought, 'There is no way I'm not playing Lola to go audition for some network.' So I told Kevin [Williamson, "Dawson's Creek's" creator] and the WB, 'I'm sorry. I just can't meet with you this week. The other kids at my school are counting on me,'" Holmes recalled during an interview with Orlando Sentinel. Luckily for the actress, they agreed to reschedule. "Here is maybe the only girl on this planet who says, 'My friends mean more to me than being in this highly publicized TV series,'" Williamson remarked. They waited a week, and Holmes eventually flew out to meet with them and got the job.
"Dawson's Creek" tells the story of two childhood best friends growing up together and discovering themselves. And while James Van Der Beek played the titular character, Holmes played his best friend, Joey Potter.
Katie Holmes met her first love on the set of the teen drama
On the show, Katie Holmes' Joey Potter falls in love several times. And while she and Dawson (James Van Der Beek) do end up together at one point, it's another boy that ultimately steals her heart. And that's none other than Pacey Witter, who was played by Joshua Jackson.
Interestingly, Jackson only auditioned for the show by chance. At that time, the actor was in Los Angeles but not necessarily for pilot season like most rising stars. "It actually only happened because I was doing another job in Los Angeles at that time," he told Smashing Interviews Magazine in . And while show creator Kevin Williamson initially thought Jackson could be Dawson, the network disagreed with him, so he ultimately cast the "Mighty Ducks" star as Pacey. On the show, Joey gets caught in a love triangle between Dawson and Pacey. Behind the scenes though, the romance was blossoming between Jackson and Holmes.
When Holmes spoke with Rolling Stone in 1998, the year that "Dawson's Creek" premiered, she couldn't help but gush about her co-star. "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year," the actress hinted. "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always." And while Holmes and Jackson eventually split in 1999, Jackson still fought for Joey and Pacey to end up together in the final season.
She soon juggled Dawson's Creek with film work
Soon after "Dawson's Creek" premiered, the show was a huge success. It also gave Katie Holmes her breakout role and soon enough, the actress was steadily booking other jobs. For instance, she headlined the R-rated horror mystery "Disturbing Behavior," which also stars James Marsden and Nick Stahl. The film tells the story of a town newcomer who discovers a sinister scheme to discipline rebellious teens.
Around the same time, "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson also cast Holmes in his comedy thriller "Teaching Mrs. Tingle." The film revolves around the character of Leigh Ann Watson (Katie Holmes), a student determined to win a scholarship, and a history teacher named Mrs. Tingle standing in her way. And while Holmes hasn't done that many films around this time, the young actress impressed the legendary Helen Mirren who was playing the titular character. "She is technically able as an actress and experienced. She is also the sweetest girl on this planet," Mirren told the Orlando Sentinel. Aside from "Disturbing Behavior" and "Teaching Mrs. Tingle," Holmes also later joined the cast of the Oscar-winning dramedy "Wonder Boys" and the crime thriller "Phone Booth."
Soon after Dawson's Creek ended, Katie Holmes did some of her most popular films
"Dawson's Creek" eventually ended its run in 2003 after six seasons. By then, Katie Holmes was also ready to move on from playing Joey Potter. "[I]t created a lot of opportunities for all of us," the actress told Elle Canada. "You can't really ask for much more than that."
As her former castmates pursued all kinds of projects, Holmes focused on growing her film portfolio. First up was the titular role in the romantic dramedy "First Daughter," which was directed by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, whom Holmes first worked with on "Phone Booth." Soon after she signed on to do the film, the actress also wasted no time researching the character, even attempting to contact Jenna Bush Hager, who was the first daughter at that time.
Soon afterward, Holmes also surprised fans by venturing into the world of DC Comics and joining the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins." In the film, the actress played Rachel Dawes, Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) friend and love interest. "I think she's got a wonderfully warm and generous presence that's very glamorous. Very girl next door at the same time," Nolan said of the actress during an interview with BlackFilm.com. "But she also has this maturity beyond her years, which the character really needed." And while "Batman Begins" was a hit, Holmes didn't reprise her role in the follow-up film "The Dark Knight." Maggie Gyllenhaal played Rachel instead.
She also started her romance with Tom Cruise
With her career in full swing, Kate Holmes also found love again. This time, it was with Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, an action star whom Holmes had been infatuated with even as a young woman. One might say that their love story started back in October 2004 when the actress did an interview for Seventeen (via HuffPost) and was quoted as saying, "I used to think that I was going to marry Tom Cruise."
Not long after that, Holmes' whirlwind romance with Cruise started. Reports stated that the Cruise proceeded to contact the actress' manager to see if they could meet for a possible role on "Mission: Impossible III." And while Holmes never got that part, her romance with the action star went public in 2005 when the couple were spotted holding hands while in Rome. Cruise also memorably confirmed their romance during an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (cue the couch jump).
And while many speculated that the couple's relationship was more of a publicity stunt, Cruise and Holmes continued to appear very much in love, with Holmes even converting to Scientology to remain with her man. By June 2005, they also announced they were engaged, with Cruise proposing to Holmes at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They later wed on November 18, 2006, in Italy. The star-studded affair's guest list included Jennifer Lopez, Jim Carrey, Victoria and David Beckham, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed a daughter in 2006
Just months before Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise tied the knot in 2006, the couple also welcomed their only child. Although details surrounding the actress' childbirth plans were never disclosed, CBS News reported that the celebrity couple planned for a "silent procedure," as is preferred in the Church of Scientology. Upon Holmes' delivery, it was immediately announced that the couple's daughter had been named Suri Cruise, which means "princess" in Hebrew and "red roses" in Persian.
Soon after having Suri, the couple took some time to enjoy their new life as a family of three. "We're all together. We like to be together, so we use the house for our [business] meetings," Holmes told Glamour in 2009. That said, the new parents couldn't just stay home at the time because of Cruise's "Mission: Impossible III" premiering that year. (That said, Cruise canceled his press appearances for the film). At that time, the actress also made it clear that her marriage to Cruise was stronger than ever. "I have a teammate, and it's like, we're going to make this work," Holmes remarked.
She made her Broadway debut in 2008
A few years after welcoming her first child, Katie Holmes was ready to venture into theater. It had always been her dream to perform onstage professionally, and suddenly, there she was, joining the cast of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons" on Broadway. Set after World War II, "All My Sons" tells the story of the Kellers, a family that's torn apart when a long-kept secret comes to light. In the play, Holmes was cast as Ann Deever, the daughter of the Kellers' former neighbor.
For the actress, the whole experience was both exhilarating and unpredictable. "It was fascinating because your performance changes every night," Holmes told Glamour. "You're learning different things about the play and your character." She was also glad to have her husband, Tom Cruise, supporting her the whole time. The couple's daughter, Suri, even came to the show as much as possible.
Katie Holmes got lured back to television to portray Jackie Kennedy
While Katie Holmes enjoyed her time on Broadway, she soon made her way back to television. And while she didn't commit to another full series, Holmes portrayed the late former first lady, Jackie Kennedy, in "The Kennedys," a miniseries that A&E initially intended for the History channel. The show delves into the lives of the powerful Kennedy family, along with all the shocking events that transpired around them. These include the Cuban Missile Crisis and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.
Despite the controversial nature of the project, Holmes was honored to join the series. "I was very excited and flattered because I love her," she told Entertainment Weekly. "At the same time, it was overwhelming because she is such an icon, so I did a lot of research." After production wrapped, however, the series was in limbo for some time after A&E decided not to air it.
Reelz later picked it up, following it up in 2017 with "After Camelot," in which Holmes played the former first lady again. Set after the death of JFK, the miniseries explores the life of Jackie Kennedy as a widow and her eventual second marriage to Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis. "She was more of an innocent in the last series," Holmes told The Hollywood Reporter of the late first lady. "She really became a real strong woman in this one."
By 2012, her marriage was over
As Katie Holmes continued to take on various acting projects, she also knew that her marriage to Tom Cruise was coming to an end. Hollywood's golden couple may have looked happy and very much in love when out in public, but behind closed doors, Holmes was reportedly preparing to split from her famous husband for weeks. A New York Post report even claimed that the actress secured a secret apartment in New York. It is also believed that Holmes got some help from her lawyer father during this difficult time.
In June 2012, word got out that Holmes filed for divorce from Cruise while the actor was in Iceland shooting his action film "Oblivion." Court documents revealed that the actress was seeking a divorce in the hopes of protecting their daughter, Suri, from Scientology. According to ABC News, Cruise was asked about this in his deposition, and in response, the actor said, "Did she say that? That was one of the assertions, yes." Meanwhile, Holmes also filed for sole custody of Suri.
The divorce was later settled in July 2012, and Holmes was granted full custody of the couple's daughter. Cruise has also reportedly become estranged from Suri following the divorce. Since then, Holmes has been a single mom focused on moving forward. "I never look back," she said while appearing on "Today."
Not long after her divorce, Katie Holmes was ready for her next act
Especially during her daughter's early years, the last thing Katie Holmes wanted to do was go back to work. "I totally admire women who go back to work six weeks after giving birth, but when she was little, I was not ready," the actress told DuJour. "I was a very nervous mother — like, sleeping next to her crib — and I was in that mode for a long time." But then, this also wasn't the only reason. "You have dry spells, and then you have times when there is a lot of opportunity," Holmes also pointed out.
Following her divorce, however, there was a great deal of opportunity for Holmes, and the single mother was ready to grab it. This included the sci-fi drama "The Giver," which tells the story of a young man who is chosen to learn about the "real world" away from his seemingly perfect community. Aside from Holmes, the film boasts a cast that also includes Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, Odeya Rush, and Taylor Swift.
Aside from "The Giver," Holmes also joined the cast of the ensemble dramedy "Days and Nights," which also starred Allison Janney, Jean Reno, and the late William Hurt. The actress also reunited with Helen Mirren for the biopic "Woman in Gold," in which she played Ryan Reynolds' wife.
She made her directorial debut
Back in 2015, Katie Holmes had briefly dabbled in filmmaking, directing the documentary short "Eternal Princess" about Nadia Comăneci, the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 in the Olympics. Not long after that, Holmes also prepared to make her feature directorial debut with the drama "All We Had."
Based on the novel of the same name by Annie Weatherwax, the movie tells the story of Rita Carmichael (also played by Holmes), a mother doing everything she can to make ends meet for herself and her daughter, who is played by "The Lovely Bones" actress Stefania LaVie Owen. The cast also includes Richard Kind, Luke Wilson, Judy Greer, Mark Consuelos, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan. The film was a complete labor of love for Holmes. It also ends with a special thanks to her daughter, Suri. The actress/director also included a message that reads, "Dreams come true." "I wanted to give her a special thanks because she means everything to me," Holmes later told Business Insider.
Katie Holmes formed her own production company
As she continued to explore filmmaking, Katie Holmes also eventually launched Lafayette Pictures in 2021 to make more films that would be relatable to her and everyone else. "I'm trying to make artistic movies that are relevant to today's world and that speak to something deep within all of us," she told Variety. The company was formed in partnership with producers Jordan Yale Levine as well as Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman from Yale Entertainment. Their film credits include the Mel Gibson starrer "Panama," the Mayim Bialik drama "As They Made Us," and the Antonio Banderas and Jaime King action thriller "Code Name Banshee."
Holmes and her new business partners first worked together on "Alone Together," the second feature that the actress has ever directed. "Katie's not just a talented actress, she's a true filmmaker who gets involved with wardrobe and production design, and even understands the financial repercussions and what has to make sense in order for a movie to be successful," Levine also said of working with the actress/filmmaker.
She has since continued to explore filmmaking
Katie Holmes may still be taking acting projects, but she's also been quite busy behind the scenes. "Alone Together," the film that spurred the launch of her production company, was a project that came to the Hollywood star through her experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired, Holmes proceeded to write the screenplay. "I wrote a draft of this thinking, 'I wanna create something that we can actually shoot during the pandemic,' which is something that's contained in pretty much just one space and not a big cast," she told Collider. Holmes then sent it to friends. Not long afterward, her film went into production. Aside from Holmes, the cast also includes Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, and Melissa Leo.
In 2023, the actress/filmmaker also released her third feature, "Rare Objects." Based on Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name, the drama follows the life of a young woman named Benita Parla (Julia Mayorga) who decides to work at an antique shop as she rebuilds her life. Meanwhile, Holmes plays a socialite who becomes friends with Benita. And while the novel is set in Depression-era Boston, Holmes decided to do a modern adaptation of the story. "It's very expensive to make a period piece," she told Variety. "As an exercise, I decided that I'll do a draft where it's contemporary and see if it works."