The Stunning Transformation Of Katie Holmes

As a young girl, Katie Holmes went to Margaret O'Brien's Modeling School in Toledo after her mom, Kathy, enrolled her. Kathy thought it would be nice for her youngest daughter to get some lessons on proper manners, among other things. That said, there was more to this school than manners and modeling. Every year, O'Brien's students are invited to the International Modeling and Talent Association convention in New York.

The first time that Holmes attended the event, she went in as a model. But then, she returned just a few years later with some acting training and it paid off. "She did a monologue [from "To Kill a Mockingbird"] and she had 30 callbacks from agents," Margaret O'Brien recalled while speaking with Rolling Stone in 1998.

And while there certainly was a lot of interest in Holmes, becoming an actor was the last thing that her father, Martin Holmes, wanted for his youngest daughter. Instead, he wanted her to pursue a college degree just like the rest of the family, especially given that she had already been accepted to Columbia University where she was going to study to become a doctor. Fortunately for her, however, everyone else was supportive of letting her pursue the entertainment business instead. "We had everybody in Toledo trying to convince him to let me go," she said. "My mom said, 'If we don't let her do this, she'll always wonder.'" Eventually, her father agreed.